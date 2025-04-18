New Kobe 9 Protro ‘Mambacita’ kicks to honor Gigi Bryant are absolutely perfect
Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa Bryant recently teased six new Kobe Nike sneakers that are dropping this spring. One of them is the Kobe 9 EM Protro Low “Matbacita”edition in tribute to their daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant.
While the Kobe 6s are dominating the NBA, the new Gigi editions might be the best of the legend’s sneakers yet.
Gigi passed away on that tragic day in 2020 in the helicopter crash that killed dad and seven others. She would’ve been a freshman in college at possibly her dream school of the University of Connecticut where she’d have played with the national champion UConn Huskies. After the team’s victory, Vanessa took to social media for an amazing Gigi tribute.
On May 1, which would be Gigi’s 19th birthday, her tribute shoe is set to release. Here’s the official look at all of the fire new sneakers with tributes to honor Kobe and Vanessa’s angel. Scroll through to see the amazing color scheme and details.
Those are absolutely perfect with the “Mambacita” on the tongue with the angel symbol, and Gigi’s name and No. 2 uniform number on the back.
Those details definitely make them stand out even more with the five other Kobes coming soon.
While all fire, all proceeds from Gigi’s shoe line will go to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.
These are definitely shoes both Kobe and Gigi would be proud of.