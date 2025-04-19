Vanessa Bryant gets heartfelt Kobe anniversary gift from Pau Gasol, wife
Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant would’ve celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary on Friday, April 18. His former teammate Pau Gasol and his wife made sure the widow of the NBA legend still felt special.
It’s been over five years since the tragic helicopter crash that killed Kobe and his and Vanessa’s daughter Gianna Bryant. Vanessa has good family and friends like the Gasols to help her get through on days like Valentine’s Day without Kobe where they got her a gift, and her daughters Natalia, 22, Bianka, 8, and Capri, 5. They all just took a ski trip with Pau, Catherine and their kids, where Vanessa and Natalia matched in black fits.
On what would’ve been a special day since their intimate wedding with 12 guests in Dana Point, California, in 2001 — and also because it matched Kobe’s jersey number 24 — Vanessa posted an amazing throwback photo were she looked unrecognizable. She also showed off the very sweet gift Kobe’s former teammate Pau and his wife Cat got them with a giant heart wreath filled with red roses. They also wrote a card that said, “We love you, forever. Happy 24th Anniversary. XOXO P,C,E,M,J.”
What a touching gesture from the Gasols on a day that must have been very tough for Vanessa. That’s the true definition of teammate. Kobe would be so proud.