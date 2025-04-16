WNBA star Cameron Brink brought to tears by Sparks' Dearica Hamby's unreal generosity
If you're a fan of the Los Angeles Sparks, you know that Dearica Hamby is one of Cameron Brink's ride-or-die besties.
Even after Brink suffered a devastating torn ACL that ended her season in mid-June, the rookie and veteran Hamby still had a special bond in the WNBA, especially when it involved Hamby's supremely charming 7-year-old daughter Amaya.
RELATED: WNBA star Cameron Brink flexes six-pack abs in workout selfie
Hamby also has a 2-year-old son Legend, and contrary to rumors that Hamby trolled firsthand, the 31 year old is not expecting her third heading into the WNBA season.
RELATED: 6-foot-4 Cameron Brink and her mom tower over Stephen Curry’s mother and sister
Brink, 23, had Hamby on her podcast, "Straight to Cam," and in a touching moment, she shared just how much the Georgia native meant to her."
After talking about Hamby unexpectedly gifted the former Stanford first-team All American and No. 2 overall WNBA pick three dozen roses, Brink gets emotional giving her Sparks teammate her flowers on how much she means to the second-year player, whether it was after the season-ending knee injury or always being an amazing mentor and friend.
"I just think it's really amazing how you have gone through everything you've gone through," Brink said. "And you've take the time to just really make me feel seen, and make me feel okay. When I got hurt, you took the time. We literally had a game the next day, and you came and brought me a backpack of stuff trying to cheer me up. You brought me animal cookies and coloring books.
You've just always been there for me. You're just such a genuine, amazing teammate, amazing leader... I feel like I was meant to end up here with you. I truly do. I just truly love you. And I bring that up to say, who's doing it like you? You're a mom. You're kicking a** in Unrivaled. Also I've never known someone that can play through injury more than you... You can play through anything. You're as tough as nails. I'm so glad I've learned from you, that you need to play through it and have your own back. Your perseverance is what I admire most about you."
Brink hopes to rebound from her injury, while Hamby and the entire Sparks squad look to have a turnaround season after finishing last in the WNBA and setting a dubious franchise record with only 8 wins.
Luckily Brink is back. They've added Kelsey Plum, and Rickea Jackson was on the 2024 WNBA All-Rookie Team.
First up with be the new rival franchise Golden State Valkyries in mid-May.