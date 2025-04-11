The Athlete Lifestyle logo

WNBA star Cameron Brink flexes six-pack abs in workout selfie

The Los Angeles Sparks star looks to be back in elite shape as she shows off her ripped muscles.

Matt Ryan

Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink looks on before the women's college basketball game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the USC Trojans.
Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink looks on before the women's college basketball game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the USC Trojans. / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Cameron Brink recently gave a shocking update on the where she was in her knee recovery saying, “I’m not an athlete right now.” Well, by the looks of it from her latest workout selfie flexing some insane abs, she’s gained back that status again.

The 23-year-old Los Angeles Sparks star had her rookie season cut short in June when she tore her left ACL and had to have it surgically repaired. It also cost her from playing in the inaugural season of Unrivaled with the Lunar Owls — although it didn’t stop the WNBA fit All-Star from rocking some fire looks like her miniskirt and boots while on “Wheel of Fortune.”

WNBA superstar Cameron Brink of the Los Angeles Sparks and Unrivaled's Lunar Owls
Despite not playing, Brink slayed the Unrivaled tunnel. / Unrivaled Basketball / Instagram

Brink has been working hard to get back on the court, even doing crazy back lunges with while holding a kid in her arms. In her latest gym selfie, Brink flexed some insane six-pack abs to show she’s looking like she’s back.

Cameron Brink
Cameron Brink/Instagram

Wow, the 6-foot-4 forward is crushing her workouts.

Brink has had an amazing offseason as well getting engaged to longtime boyfriend from Stanford, Ben Felter, and launching her podcast “Straight to Cam” with Steph Curry’s sister Sydel Curry.

The rest of the WNBA beware, Cam looks like an athlete again.

Cameron Brink
Cameron Brink/Instagram
Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

