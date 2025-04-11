WNBA star Cameron Brink flexes six-pack abs in workout selfie
Cameron Brink recently gave a shocking update on the where she was in her knee recovery saying, “I’m not an athlete right now.” Well, by the looks of it from her latest workout selfie flexing some insane abs, she’s gained back that status again.
The 23-year-old Los Angeles Sparks star had her rookie season cut short in June when she tore her left ACL and had to have it surgically repaired. It also cost her from playing in the inaugural season of Unrivaled with the Lunar Owls — although it didn’t stop the WNBA fit All-Star from rocking some fire looks like her miniskirt and boots while on “Wheel of Fortune.”
Brink has been working hard to get back on the court, even doing crazy back lunges with while holding a kid in her arms. In her latest gym selfie, Brink flexed some insane six-pack abs to show she’s looking like she’s back.
Wow, the 6-foot-4 forward is crushing her workouts.
Brink has had an amazing offseason as well getting engaged to longtime boyfriend from Stanford, Ben Felter, and launching her podcast “Straight to Cam” with Steph Curry’s sister Sydel Curry.
The rest of the WNBA beware, Cam looks like an athlete again.