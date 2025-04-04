WNBA's Cameron Brink towers over Twitch streamer Cinna in unexpected link-up
Rising WNBA star Cameron Brink is continuing to recover from knee surgery after suffering a season-ending torn ACL during her rookie campaign with the Los Angeles Sparks.
As she rehabs her knee, Brink has been staying busy with some business opportunities and modeling ventures, including posing for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, but her most recent appearance in Los Angeles led to an unexpected, random link up that social media can't quite put their finger on.
Regardless of the reason, Brink linked up with popular Twitch streamer Cinna. who has more than 629,000 subscribers on the app.
MORE: WNBA star Cameron Brink rocks sheer top, red miniskirt in NYC
When video of the two meeting up went viral, people couldn't help but to point out the wild size difference between the 6-foot-4 Brink and 5-foot-4 Cinna.
The two were lip-syncing to Janet Jackson's "Someone To Call My Lover."
MORE: Cameron Brink stuns in tiny minidress, custom heels for Stanford graduation
The reason for the video going viral is perfect, because throughout her time as a streaming sensation Cinna has often poked fun at her height. In one video,
It's always more fun when people are in on the joke.
MORE: Cameron Brink sneaks smoking red bikini selfie behind fiancé
The 28-year-old Cinna, whose real name is Brittany Lynn Watts, first started streaming on Twitch in March of 2018, and is known for her live streams under the "Just Chatting" directory.
As for Brink, we will see her back in action at some point in the summer of 2025 as she aims to pick up where she left off before her knee injury.
Brink's rookie season came to a premature end after suffering a torn ACL in mid-June. The ACL injury also knocked her out of the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she was set to compete for Team USA 3x3 basketball. During her rookie campaign, Brink averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, and 1.7 assists per game in 15 outings.
Despite not playing since June, Brink finished the season second in blocks per game, behind only WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson, who averaged 2.8 per game.