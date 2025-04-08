6-foot-4 Cameron Brink and her mom tower over Stephen Curry’s mother and sister
6-foot-4 Cameron Brink usually makes most people feel small. Her mom is almost as tall as she is and took an epic photo while towering over Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry’s mom Sonya and his sister Sydel.
Brink and Sydel Curry work together on the podacast “Straight to Cam” and are god-siblings and besties. Sydel is 5-foot-9 herself, but looks small next to the Los Angeles Sparks star.
For their latest episode, Cameron’s mom Michelle Bain-Brink, who is around 6-foot-3 herself, and Sydel and Steph’s mom Sonya Curry joined the show. Michelle and Sonya were college roommates and athletes as Virginia Tech Hokies with Michelle playing basketball and Sonya playing volleyball at 5-foot-3. Besides sharing a crazy story about the time they got into a fist fight in college, they posed for an epic side-by-side with the Brinks towering over the Currys.
That’s an amazing photo.
Michelle and Cameron’s dad Greg are godparents to the Curry siblings Steph, Sydel, and Seth, while Sonya and her ex-husband Dell Curry are godparents to Cameron and brother Cy. Cameron even posted an epic photo of a teenaged Steph holding her as a baby.
When it comes to height, the Currys clearly got nothing on the Brinks.