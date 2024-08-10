Yankees' 'giant' Aaron Judge towers next to Caitlin Clark (PHOTO)
Shane Gillis recently joked how intimidated he was to meet the “giant” and “mutant” Aaron Judge.
It was mainly because he was so starstruck and couldn’t believe how physically imposing the New York Yankees slugger was in-person.
Now that the Yankees dropped an official post along with the WNBA and Indiana Fever, fans got to see a behind-the-scenes look of the Indiana Fever rookie phenom Caitlin Clark hanging with the Bronx Bombers, leading with an awesome photo of Judge and Clark side-by-side.
Clark is listed at six feet, while Judge is a ridiculously tall, especially for an MLB player, six feet, seven inches. What makes the Bronx Bomber so imposing is that he’s also so filled out as a world-class athlete.
Both of the superstars, and Clark is definitely in that stratosphere now, looked like they were having a great time from her visit.
Judge also signed a classic pinstripe jersey and gave her a pair of his equally enormous, size 17 Jordans.
Clark seemed like she had a great day at Yankee Stadium, and she definitely handled her introduction to Judge better than Gillis.
