Rob Gronkowski Dishes on Why Tom Brady Doesn't Need a Wingman

Rob Gronkowski is confident that Tom Brady doesn't need help in the dating area.

Two weeks after Gronk shared some dating advice for Brady, he has changed his sentiment on what the former NFL quarterback needs in his love life.

On the red carpet of the 41st Annual Great Sports Legends Dinner in New York City on Oct. 5, Gronk told People that "his good looks" are his wingman and that he doesn't "need no help" in securing a date.

Rob Gronkowski Reveals Dating Advice For Tom Brady

While Gronk believes his longtime friend and former teammate has his personal life under control, he did share last month that he thinks Brady needs in a partner.

On "Today with Jenna & Sheinelle" on Sept. 24, Gronk shared that Brady needs a partner who is "sweet," has a "great soul and "very positive energy."

Gonk then jokingly told hosts Sheinelle Jones and Justin Sylvester, "Someone like my mother." After he made the comparison, he quickly clarified after realizing what he said, "Not my mom, but someone like my mom."



He did believe his Mom would enjoy that concept, stating that his Mom would be like, "'That’s the best birthday present ever!'"

Who is Tom Brady Dating Now?

Since his 2022 divorce from Gisele Bündchen after 13 years of marriage, he was briefly linked to model Irina Shayk in 2023.

He has since been fueling romance rumors with Alix Earle, following their attendance at a St. Barth's New Year's Eve party and a pre-Super Bowl party in San Francisco in February. Brady has not publicly acknowledged the rumor.

Following his 49th birthday in August, he was seen with an unidentified blonde woman in the South of France.

In photos obtained by Page Six, he was seen in a black one-piece swimsuit and was later seen in the ocean with Brady snorkeling. The NFL icon has not shared the identity of the woman or specifics about the nature of their relationship.

🏈 TOM BRADY FRANCE VACATION: Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady was spotted snorkeling off a yacht with an unidentified woman during a vacation in the South of France. pic.twitter.com/H4LPn1VzIF — PrimeNewsX (@PrimeNewsX_) August 5, 2026

In January, he told People that he "doesn't have much time for a personal life" or that much time for himself, but he's been loving working and spending time with his children. The NFL icon has three children: son John "Jack" Edward Thomas with ex-girlfriend Bridget Monyhan, son Benjamin Rein, and daughter Vivian Lake with Bündchen.