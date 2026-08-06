Tom Brady Shows off Chiseled Physique on Yacht With Mystery Woman in France

Tom Brady is enjoying his summer.

The NFL icon was spotted rinsing off on a luxury yacht on Wednesday near the South of France wearing dark swim trunks as he walked around the yacht. According to photos obtained by Page Six, there were a couple of unidentified women seen alongside Brady on the overseas vacation.

One blonde woman was seen in a black one-piece swimsuit who was later seen in the ocean with Brady snorkeling.

🏈 TOM BRADY FRANCE VACATION: Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady was spotted snorkeling off a yacht with an unidentified woman during a vacation in the South of France. pic.twitter.com/H4LPn1VzIF — PrimeNewsX (@PrimeNewsX_) August 5, 2026

While the photos have been floating online, Brady has not made a post about his most recent vacation. The seven-time Super Bowl champion may still be celebrating his birthday, as he shared photos of himself on a board alongside a huge yacht on Aug. 3.

The former New England Patriots quarterback turned 49 on Monday and shared photos of himself with two of his children, Benjamin and Vivian.

He captioned the carousel post: "The 40’s farewell tour starts today 😜🎂🎉It’s not the destination…it’s not the journey…it’s the company ❤️❤️❤️"

Tom Brady's Relationships

While it's unclear if Brady and the woman he was seen snorkeling with are an item, the NFL star appears to be single. Brady dated Bridget Moynahan from 2004 to 2006. They would welcome, Brady's eldest son, Jack, in 2007.

He was previously married to supermodel Gisele Bündchen, with whom he shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian. Bündchen and Brady announced their divorce in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage. The supermodel has since remarried Joaquim Valente and welcomed a baby boy together in February 2025.

After the divorce, Brady was linked to model Irina Shayk in the summer of 2023. The two had an on-and-off relationship until 2025 and were seen out together periodically throughout the years. Shayk has been seen recently with Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker.

At the end of 2025, he began romance rumors with social media influencer, Alix Earle. The two were seen at a New Year's Eve party in St. Barts. They were later seen dancing together at a pre-Super Bowl party, but neither had confirmed a romance.

What's Next For Tom Brady?

After making headlines for his online feud with Logan Paul, Brady has been fueling rumors that he could be entering the WWE.

For months, the two have been going back-and-forth with the alleged beef really erupted when Brady slapped Paul at the Fanatics Fest last month. NBA champion, Karl-Anthony Towns, was in the middle of the two and broke up the scuffle, as seen in a video posted by WWE.

Two days later, Brady and Logan were seen giving each other the middle finger when they watched the World Cup Final at the New York/New Jersey Stadium on Sunday, July 19, with Spain and Argentina facing off.

While it hasn't been confirmed that the NFL icon will be stepping into the ring, according to TMZ Sports' Michael Babcock, Brady and WWE are in talks for a potential partnership.