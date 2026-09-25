Rob Gronkowski Shares Dating Advice For Tom Brady

Rob Gronkowski is never shy about sharing his opinion. This week he provided insights into the type of partner his longtime friend, Tom Brady, needs.

Gronkowski shared some dating advice for Brady when he made an appearance on "Today with Jenna & Sheinelle."



Gronk Tells Us the Type of Partner Brady Needs

The former NFL tight end shared that she would need to be "sweet," have a "great soul and "very positive energy."

Gonk then jokingly told hosts Sheinelle Jones and Justin Sylvester, "Someone like my mother." Gronkowski quickly clarified after realizing what he said, "Not my mom, but someone like my mom.



He did believe his Mom would enjoy that concept, stating that his Mom would be like, 'That’s the best birthday present ever!'"

It's safe to say that Gronkowski knows Brady well after they were former teammates on the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning four Super Bowls together.

Rob Gronkowski Relationship With Camile Kostek

Gronkowski knows a thing or two about love. The former New England Patriots tight end has been dating his girlfriend, Camile Kostek, for 13 years.

The four-time Super Bowl-winning tight end met the model when she was a cheerleader for the Patriots. While they've been together for over a decade, the couple has been consistently asked when or if they would take the next steps.

Gronkowski played coy during his interview on "Today" when asked about his relationship. Gronk was asked if he was in the process of ring shopping and the Today host suggested Jared's. Gronk replied that there was nothing wrong with Jared's but "it’s a specialty place if it were to happen.”

In 2022, Kostek spoke to Us Weekly and shared that she is not stressed about Gronkowski proposing, saying, "When the time is right, it’ll be.”

Is Tom Brady Dating Anyone Now?

Brady has not shared publicly whether he is dating anyone at the moment. He was previously married to supermodel Gisele Bündchen, and they share two children together: son Benjamin, 16, and daughter Vivian, 13. Brady also shares his oldest son, Jack, 18, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

Since his 2022 divorce from Bündchen after 13 years of marriage, he casually dated model Irina Shayk on and off from 2023 until early 2025.

Last year, he sparked romance rumors with popular social media influencer Alix Earle after they attended the same St. Barth's New Year's Eve party and were later seen after a pre-Super Bowl gathering in San Francisco in February.

Brady has not commented on the rumors, but during Earle's Netflix show "Earle Meets World," she commented on the dating speculation, saying she was "just having fun."