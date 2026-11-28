It's been a rough week for Aaron Rodgers, and there's probably no shortage of people he'd rather hear from than Russell Wilson right now. After being benched and then released by the Pittsburgh Steelers, Rodgers has found himself at the center of a very public football drama, with his comments about head coach Mike McCarthy adding another layer to an already testy situation.

When a week goes sideways like this, family and the people closest to you mean a lot. Football careers have their ups and downs, but the people who know you beyond the jersey are the ones who can offer some perspective when everything gets a little too loud. Rodgers, who has a large net worth, deserves that support right now, especially with so much of his professional life playing out in public. Wilson, however, had a few thoughts about who might need to have a heart-to-heart talk with him, and he wasn't exactly keeping Rodgers' wife Brittani and family out of it.

Russell Wilson Addresses Aaron Rodgers' Sticky Situation

Speaking during CBS' Thanksgiving Day broadcast of "The NFL Today," Wilson suggested that someone in Rodgers' inner circle, including his wife, might want to ask him whether this is really how he wants his NFL career to end.

"If I'm his family members, if I'm somebody close to him, I'm his significant other, whatever it may be," Wilson said, per Front Office Sports' Mark Maske. "Is this how you want to go out?"

He continued, "After all the success he's had, is this how you want to go out? This is a disappointment."

Wilson also pushed back on Rodgers' claims about McCarthy allegedly falling asleep during team meetings. Having spent the 2024 season in Pittsburgh himself, Wilson offered a different perspective.

"We've all been in the room. Like, we've seen coaches fall asleep in moments, long days, long hours. We've seen players fall asleep in moments," he said.

Aaron Rodgers' Wife Remains a Secret

Of course, Rodgers' wife Brittani has largely stayed out of the spotlight, and the former quarterback has made it clear that he prefers to keep his marriage private. He married Brittani in early 2025, but even after confirming the marriage, he's remained tight-lipped about her identity. It's a personal part of his life he's clearly chosen to keep away from the cameras and football headlines.

The Steelers released Rodgers on Nov. 25, less than 24 hours after his appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," where he not only accused McCarthy of repeatedly falling asleep during meetings but went on a general rant, bringing up lots of Steelers issues. Rodgers' brother spoke after the appearance and stood up for his brother with a strong message.