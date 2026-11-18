Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley has made a name for himself as one of the best running banks in the NFL. But the 29 year old running back is already giving thought to what comes next.

Barkley's ambitions could eventually lead him to continue to entertain audiences as he recently indicated he wants to pursue a TV career after his playing days are over. But he wants to be more than a former player who spends his time breaking down football games, instead, he would like to follow in the footsteps of former New York Giants teammate, Michael Strahan.

Michael Strahan Has Given Barkley a Blueprint

Michael Strahan, Pro Football Hall of Famer and Good Morning America Host. The 20th Annual Dick Vitale Gala benefiting pediatric cancer research held at the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota, had over 900 in attendance on Friday night May 2, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Barkley and Strahan developed a close relationship during Barkley's days as a Giants running back. Even though Barkley is now a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, Strahan has remained a mentor to him as he considers life after football.

Barkley has been thinking about this possibility for a while. Back in February 2025, he spoke about wanting to follow Strahan's path, and the former defensive end has shown confidence in his ability to make the transition to television.

Strahan works as an NFL analyst for Fox, co-hosts ABC's "Good Morning America" and hosts "The $100,000 Pyramid." He is also a five-time Emmy winner for his television work.

Barkley is looking for a similar opportunity to remain involved with sports while broadening his reach to other topics that interest him. He wants to become a television personality who can talk about more than football.

Barkley Wants to Tell Stories Beyond Sports

Nov 8, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) during warmups against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the more interesting things Barkley discussed in his recent interview with the New York Post was his desire to cover current events, politics and history, along with sports. He also mentioned wanting to discuss Black history and highlight lesser-known people of color who have contributed greatly to the country's history. Barkley pointed to figures such as Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr., but said there are many other people whose stories deserve more attention.

Barkley sees an opportunity to use a television platform for something beyond discussing his NFL career. He wants to bring attention to people and stories that don't always get the recognition they deserve. It's an interest that could help him develop an identity on television that goes beyond being another former player offering football analysis.

Barkley documentary entitled "SAQUON,"

Barkley has already been part of a major storytelling project through the documentary "SAQUON," which premiered on Prime Video in October 2025.



The documentary covered five years of his life, starting with his recovery from ACL surgery in 2020 and following him through his first season with the Eagles in 2024. The project included roughly 700 hours of footage across 127 filming days, with approximately 35 interviews involving Barkley and people close to him.

Eagles On SI previously covered Barkley's documentary and its connection to filmmaker Martin Scorsese, offering another look at the running back's growing presence outside of football.

The documentary was about more than celebrating the running back's accomplishments. It also showed some of the difficult moments in his career and personal life, giving viewers a closer look at the person behind the football player. That kind of storytelling could be something Barkley wants to pursue in television as well.

A Television Career Isn't the Only Future Barkley Wants

Feb 14, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) lifts the Lombardi Trophy during the Super Bowl LIX championship parade and rally. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

In his conversation with the New York Post, Barkley also explained that he would like to spend more time with his family once his football career is over. He enjoys golfing, coaching his daughter's flag football team and being there for his children. He also said he would like to buy a large piece of land and live a quiet life away from the public eye.

After so many years of being recognized wherever he goes, Barkley sees the appeal of stepping away from the spotlight. His plans for the future are very different from the career Strahan has built in television. He could follow in Strahan's footsteps and create a successful TV career, or he could pursue a more private life once football is over.

Oct 26, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barkley seems open to both possibilities. Right now, he remains focused on his NFL career, and he hasn't indicated that retirement is coming anytime soon. But his comments show that he's already thinking about what his life could look like when football is no longer part of it.

Strahan has given Barkley an example of what life after the NFL can look like. Whether he follows that path or chooses to spend more time away from the spotlight, Barkley appears to have plenty of opportunities waiting for him.