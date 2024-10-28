Michael Strahan's twin daughters celebrate 20th birthday, 1 year after Isabella's brain surgery
In October of 2023, Isabella Strahan didn’t get to celebrate her 19th birthday because she was recovering from emergency brain surgery. This year, however, she and twin sister Sophia celebrated turning 20 in style – along with their famous father, Michael Strahan.
The Good Morning America host, 52, took his twins and some of their friends in a limo to Disneyland to celebrate their milestone birthday. Isabella posted a video on TikTok that showed Strahan and the girls dancing to Sexxy Red’s “It’s My Birthday” in their Mickey Mouse ears during the car ride. “Dad holding it down with the ears 🤣🤣 Happy birthday 🎉” commented one TikTok user. "Happy Birthday Beautiful girls, so happy this year you get to celebrate together… blessed" wrote another fan in the comments.
Strahan shared a carousel of photos on his Instagram on Monday, October 28 to celebrate his girls. “Happy Birthday to my baby girls, @isabellastrahan and @sophialstrahan! Can’t believe how fast 20 years have passed 😅 Loved celebrating at Disney and looking to celebrate many many more my loves!! Love you😘❤️” wrote the TV presenter and NY Giants legend.
"Izzy’s rocking that short hair style! It’s nice to see her out and about again after everything she went through ❤️,” commented one fan, who was pleased to see Isabelle recovering so well from her brush with cancer. Sports reporter Charissa Thompson wrote: "Happy Birthday girls!!!!! ❤️," and Strahan's fellow football retiree Tom Brady also sent a "Happy Birthday ❤️❤️❤️" to the twins.
On October 26, Isabella posted a photo to her Instagram story that marked a year since her surgery. “365 days since my life changed tremendously,” the model and USC student wrote, referring to her battle with medulloblastoma, a malignant brain tumor. As of July 2024, Isabella is cancer-free.
