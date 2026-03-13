The Indianapolis Colts are signing free-agent safety Jonathan Owens to a one-year deal, according to a report from ESPN insider Adam Schefter. The Colts are also signing safety Juanyeh Thomas, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Former Bears free-agent S Jonathan Owens is signing a one-year deal with the Colts, per @SunnyTheAgent. pic.twitter.com/ugUaxZLNJo — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2026

Colts Bring in Jonathan Owens

Owens, who was originally signed by the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2019, just finished his second season with the Chicago Bears. Over the span of his seven-year career, Owens has racked up 295 total tackles, 10 passes defended, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, and two sacks in 82 games played (35 starts).

For the Colts, Owens projects primarily as a depth option and special teams contributor, but his experience could prove valuable. The team has seen turnover in recent years at the safety position, and adding a veteran capable of stepping into multiple roles provides insurance against injuries or inconsistency in the secondary.

Nov 16, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago Bears defensive back Jonathan Owens (36) and cornerback Nick McCloud (24) react after defeating the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

The 30-year-old started zero games and recorded 19 total tackles for the Bears in 2025. He was primarily a special teamer, playing just 4% of the defensive snaps for Chicago.

Outside of football, Owens is the husband of decorated American gymnast Simone Biles.

Colts Add Juanyeh Thomas to Secondary

Jul 22, 2025; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys safety Juanyeh Thomas (2) during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Thomas, another undrafted free agent, signed with the Dallas Cowboys in 2022. He spent his entire season on the practice squad, but after impressing in the 2023 preseason, he earned a spot on the 53-man roster.

In his NFL debut, Thomas blocked a field goal against the New York Giants to help set up the opening score. In 2024, Thomas returned an onside kick for a touchdown to score his first career points.

Over the span of three years, Thomas recorded 62 total tackles, five passes defended, and a forced fumble through 36 career appearances (four starts). Three of his starts came in 2025, but he was shut down halfway through the season due to chronic migraines.

At just 25 years old, Thomas still has room to develop. The Colts could allow him to compete for a larger defensive role, something that may not have been available consistently in Dallas.

What These Signings Mean for Indy

Neither player has much experience as a starter, a role the Colts still need to fill after Nick Cross departed for the Washington Commanders earlier this week. Owens started all 17 games for the Houston Texans in 2022, so if the Colts do use one of them as a starter, Owens would likely be the pick thanks to his experience.

Over the past two seasons, Cross racked up 266 total tackles, which ranked second on the team behind Zaire Franklin. He was a great run defender, but the Colts were willing to move on from their former third-round pick.

Another major contributor for the Colts, Rodney Thomas II, left for the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday. Thomas appeared in all 68 Colts games since 2022 and recorded 114 total tackles, 10 passes defended, and six interceptions during that span.

The Colts could still choose to focus on safety in the draft, especially since both Owens and Thomas are on one-year deals. Rather than relying on a single signing to fill that gap, Indianapolis appears to be taking a competition-based approach. Owens, Thomas, and Hunter Wohler could compete for the starting job when training camp rolls around.