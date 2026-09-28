Sophie Cunningham, Caitlin Clark Stun in Sizzling Outfits for Fever's Postseason

The Indiana Fever kicked off their postseason on Sunday, following what was a difficult end to their regular season in a lopsided loss to the Minnesota Lynx last week.

While the Fever were having difficulty on the court, they certainly weren't in the tunnel, because tunnel fits from Sophie Cunningham, Caitlin Clark and the stars of the team were stunning.

Unfortunately, the Fever dropped their first playoff game in a massive 102-85 loss to the Las Vegas Aces.

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham dribbles the ball against Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Indiana Fever Stars Bring Their Fashion A-Game

Before the game, the Fever took to social media to share photos of the ladies of Indiana walking into the venue. They made stellar fashion choices.

Cunningham donned a long, leopard-print coat with leopard-print shorts, which showed off her long, fit legs. The stunning look came a few days after she wore a sweater and shorts, with the lettering stating, "Kick Rocks," before the Lynx game.

Clark wore a stomach-bearing fit, including a black tube top, wide black pants and a black jacket, smiling widely going into the venue. Kelsey Mitchell went casual with a black hoodie and sweatpants. Lexie Hull wore short black shorts, black knee-high boots and a beige jacket.

Fever Fans Love the Players' Pregame Looks

Fans were quick to comment about the snazzy looks.

"Sophie 'Shania Twain' Cunningham," one said on Instagram.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark walks on the court Sunday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"If you girls play half as good you look, we can write this one up as a W," another said.

"I like this outfit," one said on Clark's photo.

"Have a great game," another added, wishing the team well.

But the team couldn't get past Las Vegas, especially with a strong performance from A'ja Wilson, who wrapped up the game with 38 points and 16 rebounds.

WNBA stars bring lots of personality to the court, but that doesn't mean the fashion show starts when the opening tip does. Gameday arrivals have become part of the fun, giving players another chance to show off their personal style before they ever step onto the floor.

Some go bold with statement pieces, while others keep it effortless with cool streetwear and laid-back looks. Either way, the arrivals give fans another reason to watch closely. For basketball fans who also love fashion, seeing what WNBA stars wear on their way into the arena has become a fun part of gameday.