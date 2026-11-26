Sophie Cunningham is opening up about her latest risqué magazine cover, and why after much deliberation, she decided to pose for it after all.

The Indiana Fever star has a huge fan following due to strong basketball skills and her impressive looks.

Sophie Wows in Maxim Photo Shoot

Cunningham's recent photo shoot added more hype and attention with her posing for the cover of Maxim, wearing a black leather jacket slung over one shoulder and matching leather pants. Cunningham faced the camera head-on, which showed off her smouldering, smoky eyeshadow and wavy blonde tresses on the black-and-white cover.

We’re pointing at our new cover model 👉

Enjoy more looks from Sophie Cunningham’s cover shoot with Gilles Bensimon. #SophieCunningham #MaximModel pic.twitter.com/dRgQAiL5T0 — Maxim (@MaximMag) November 20, 2026

In other looks for the magazine spread, she rocked a black dress, a black cropped sweater with an American flag, and a white floral couture dress. The athlete touched upon some of her viral moments this year, like her "pointing" video, as well as her future career aspirations.

She captioned her post in excitement about her recent off-court milestone, writing, "Playing dress up at 30 and being THE magazine cover!? boyyyyy are we just gettin started ⚡️🎸thank you @maximmag for having me as your cover girl! MUWAHAHA SO FUN!!!!"

While Cunningham shared how excited she was to pose on the cover, she also recently revealed that it took some convincing to get her team on board.

This Convinced Sophie Cunningham To Pose For Maxim Cover

Cunningham went on her podcast, "No Hesitation," with trainer Drew Hanlen, where she discussed her latest cover. She told Hanlen that before shooting for the magazine, she wasn't familiar with Maxim and that her support team did not initially like the idea of her posing for the publication.

"Maxim reached out to me, and I sent it to my agents. And at first, like, absolutely not,” she shared on this week's podcast episode.

Four-person assist on the $27K leather pants. 🏀

Fever star Sophie Cunningham breaks down her Maxim cover shoot on the latest episode of her digital show, No Hesitation. pic.twitter.com/UQ2lVc4nVM — Maxim (@MaximMag) November 20, 2026

She admitted that her team was unaware that the magazine had rebranded its image, which Cunningham described as a "man’s magazine." Once they were brought up to date, they cleared the WNBA star to pose for the outlet.

"So once they found out they rebranded, we actually shot this in Indy. I had the best time. It was absolutely amazing," she said of her time at the shoot before adding that she was able to wear expensive clothes for the photos. "And a fact, those leather pants right there, I’m pretty sure were around $27,000. And it took four people to get me in them.”

Sophie Cunningham Reveals What Qualities She Wants In A Husband

During the Q&A with Maxim, she was also able to open up about her personal life. The Fever star is currently single, but she knows what she wants in a future partner.

She told the outlet that she has "high standards" for who she wants to marry one day. Some of the qualities she shared that, "He'll be someone who is Christ-centered and can lead me in my walk with Jesus. Someone who's friendly, confident, and secure."

Nov 8, 2026; Homestead, Florida, USA; Indiana Fever player Sophie Cunningham attends the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Cunningham mentioned the importance of faith, she also wants to be with someone who is also athletic, loyal, and comfortable with the attention she receives, as she has made a name for herself on and off the court. Another physical attribute she wants is someone who can exceed her 6-foot-1 height.

"The last thing I wanna do is bend down to kiss my husband goodnight," she said. "No, thanks."

The WNBA star also gave an outlook to her long-term plans when seeking her future partner.

"I hope one day to kind of have more of a traditional lifestyle of being in one spot, having a husband and kids and whatnot," she said. "But I prayed for this life, and I'm still having fun with it."

For now, Cunningham seems to be quite interested in capitalizing on her new found fame.

okay but for real… I want to be the next Bond girl. Someone help! — Sophie Cunningham (@sophaller) November 19, 2026