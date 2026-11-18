Sophie Cunningham has become one of the WNBA's most recognizable names, and her popularity has grown well beyond the basketball court.

After spending last season with the Indiana Fever, Cunningham is now a free agent, but her growing public profile isn't going anywhere. Her social media following has exploded over the past season, with fans increasingly interested in what she's doing both on and off the court.

She'll often comment on everything from fashion to supporting the troops.

Now, Cunningham is giving followers another look into her world, opening up about her personal life and sharing a side of herself that fans don't always get to see. Chances are, a lot of fans are interested in her dating life, and while she's single, she's still opening up about what she wants in a man.

WNBA Star Sophie Cunningham Discusses the Mains Things She Wants in a Romantic Partner

Cunningham knows what she wants in a future husband, and she's not exactly shy about sharing her expectations.

In an interview with Maxim published Wednesday, Cunningham opened up about the qualities she'd like to find in a partner, making it clear that confidence, faith and a good sense of humor are high on her list. She's also looking for someone who understands that her life isn't exactly traditional.

"I have a very high standard for my future husband," Cunningham explained. She wants someone "Christ-centered" who can help lead her in her faith, while also being "friendly, confident, and secure."

Considering her career and public profile, Cunningham knows a relationship will require someone comfortable with her personality and lifestyle. She admitted she needs a partner who can "kind of shoot the shit a little bit because that's who I am."

She also acknowledged that while she hopes to eventually settle down, have children and enjoy a more traditional home life, she's still having fun with the life she's built.

Loyalty and shared values are especially important. Cunningham said she wants someone who can push her in her faith and "loves every little piece of me." That's a straightforward wish list, even if the height requirement might narrow the dating pool just a little.

She didn't really mention him needing to be a country guy, even though she loves the country girl lifestyle and grew up in small town America.

Sophie Cunningham Isn't Willing to Compromise on One Physical Preference

Athleticism is something important to her, too. When asked whether being taller than her was really a dealbreaker, she didn't back down.

"Yeah, I think so. I'm already so tall. The last thing I wanna do is bend down to kiss my husband goodnight. No, thanks."

Frankly, it's hard to argue with that logic. So, if you know of any tall, religious guys waiting to find the love of their life, perhaps send them Sophie's way.