Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Natalia Wows Next to Paris Hilton With Fits Matching Phones

Natalia Bryant continues to impress in her modeling career post college, and just landed a new brand deal where she stood out with her fit posing with Paris Hilton.

The 23-year-old Natalia is the oldest daughter of the late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and mom Vanessa Bryant. She graduated last year from the University of Southern California with a degree in film.

Natalia Bryant and Vanessa Bryant arriving to the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at the Pacific Design Center on November 8, 2025 in West Hollywood. | IMAGO / AFF-USA

After crushing her white dress on graduation day, Natalia has put that degree to work starring in a Kobe Nike sneaker commercial alongside New York Knicks superstar Jalen Brunson. She also was the creative director on a sizzle video for the Los Angeles Dodgers with all kinds of stars like Shohei Othani.

Natalia has been a professional model since while in college and continues to blossom in that career as well, walking runways for fashion shows like in Paris where she blew away mom and their good friend Ciara with her look.

She’s certainly becoming quite the celebrity, too, hitting up Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s Oscars party with mom, and then posing with WNBA stars Angel Reese and Paige Bueckers.

Natalia’s fire fit alongside Hilton

Now, she showcased Motorola’s new Razr phone where her green fit perfectly matched it.

Within those photos, scroll through and you’ll see her posing with Hilton, who rocked a blue look that also matched her phone.

In the video, Natalia says her passion for fashion began when she was young in “her mom’s closet.” Vanessa definitely has a good sense of style she passed along to her daughter.

It’s clear Natalia is on fire right now. No doubt, dad would be proud.

Feb 16, 2013; Houston, TX, USA; Western Conference guard Kobe Bryant (24) of the Los Angeles Lakers holds his daughter Natalia Bryant on his shoulders during practice for the 2013 NBA All-Star game at the George R. Brown Convention Center. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images