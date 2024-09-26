49-year-old David Beckham still shredded in shirtless workout
Retirement and age hasn’t affected David Beckham’s good looks or physique at all.
The 49-year-old former English soccer star, current president and co-owner of MLS team Inter Miami FC, and recent Emmy award winner for Netflix’s hit documentary Beckham went to Instagram to show that age is just a number during his morning workout.
So much for a dad bod, huh? He’s definitely hitting his core hard, and the battle ropes are draining even for the most fit athletes. Well done, Sir Beckham.
David and wife Victoria Beckham have four children: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper. The Beckhams just celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in July. What’s the secret to their relationship success? Well, still looking amazing with workouts like these certainly doesn’t hurt.
Recently, the family celebrated son Romeo’s 22nd brithday in Las Vegas and the Beckhams shared some sweet family photos. Brooklyn is now 25, Cruz is 19, and Harper is 13.
How fast time flies. Beckham retired back in 2013 at the age of 38 after winning a title with Paris Saint Germain, ending a 21-year-soccer career. The midfielder was also a staple of England’s national team.
Despite his age, Beckham, who turns 50 on May 2, looks like he could still play.
