Ciara Crushes Blonde Hair, Black Dress at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding

Ciara knows how to make an entrance either on stage or to an event. She certainly did with her fit at the big Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding over the weekend in New York City at Madison Square Garden.

Ciara, as seen here at the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater, certainly knows how to rock a fit. | IMAGO

It was a star-studded wedding guest list with A-list actors, musicians, celebrities, and athletes.

We even saw Vanessa Bryant wowing next to her and Kobe's oldest daughter Natalia Bryant, Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt in a can't-miss green dress, Brittany Mahomes' gorgeous gown next to husband Patrick Mahomes, gold medalist gymnast Simone Biles with an unforgettable look, George and Claire Kittle going over-the-top with their fits, and so many more.

Adam Sandler even was chosen to officiate the wedding.

All the photos that have surfaced of the big day certainly look like something out of a fairytale movie.

Ciara and Her Husband Show Out on Swift-Kelce Wedding Day

Ciara and her now-retired quarterback husband Russell Wilson were two on the guest list, and they didn't disappoint either, especially Ciara with her blonde hair and black dress.

The 40-year-old wrote on her Instagram, "A NighTT For Lovers 🖤" while posing with Wilson.

Ciara also had a special guest performance at the wedding celebration as well as reportedly led some late night karaoke fun.

The day after the wedding, Ciara and Wilson hosted good friends Vanessa and Natalia Bryant at their East Coast home for some fun in the sun and pool for Independence Day where Ciara crushed a USA outfit.

Ciara is No Stranger to MSG

Ciara and Wilson have been to MSG a lot to root on the champion Knicks where Ciara recently posted her fandom to the team after winning it won the first championship in 53 years.

Don't forget about the time she danced and posed with the Knicks cheerleaders, and then matched Jelly Roll at the arena in a denim fit where she took a picture with him.

She was back standing out at MSG, but this time for the event everyone is still talking about in Swift and Kelce's big day.