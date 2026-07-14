Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce May Already Be Adding a Pet to Their Family

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially husband and wife, and even though it's only been a week-and-a-half since they uttered "I do," these two may already be adding to their family.

It's been a whirlwind since Swift and Kelce got married, and the news just keeps coming. Slowly, guests are talking about their experiences at the wedding, and between the bling and mysterious dress, it sounds like it really was a dream event.

Taylor Swift performs at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

So, about a week-and-a-half after the wedding, these two were spotted with a new pup together. Have they added to their family with a dog? It appears so.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce May Have a Furry New Family Member

It's well known that Swift and Kelce are animal lovers, so why not kick off this celebrity marriage with a pet that they own together?

On Sunday, Kelce was captured on camera in Palm Beach, Florida, with a new buddy. In the photos, shared by Page Six and reported on by People, Kelce hops off a private jet and is joined by a big, fluffy, cuddly-looking white dog that appears to be a Samoyed breed.

"The Samoyed is a substantial but graceful dog standing anywhere from 19 to a bit over 23 inches at the shoulder," the American Kennel Club says of the breed on its official website. "Powerful, tireless, with a thick all-white coat impervious to cold, Sammies are perfectly beautiful but highly functional."

This isn't the first time these two have been spotted with a new pup together. Earlier this year, fans were buzzing over the idea that the two got a dog when a video clip surfaced on social media showing a fluffy, sweet pup hopping out of one of the singer's vehicles.

This New Addition Would Be a First for Taylor Swift

If these two do own a pup together, it'll mark a change for Swift, because she's only owned cats up until this point.

Speaking with Time magazine, Swift said of cats that they're "very dignified" and "independent," which is one reason she likes them.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are husband and wife. | REUTERS

Meanwhile, ESPN host Pat McAfee shared new details about the wedding during his show on Monday, July 13.

"That was the most spectacular evening I've ever been a part of," McAfee said, adding that "the football world coming together with Hollywood and Nashville... It was the greatest night of all time."