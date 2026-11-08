Taylor Swift Brings Familiar Face to Chiefs Game as Travis Kelce Hits Major Milestone

Taylor Swift is obviously a familiar face at Kansas City Chiefs home games, and she's making sure husband Travis Kelce knows he's got some strong support in the stands.

The singer was back at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 8, as the Chiefs welcomed the New York Jets. It's a continuation of what's become a regular part of her fall football routine attending games.

This time, Swift brought along a familiar face of her own. It wasn't her usual entourage of football viewers, either, but it was a longtime friend.

Taylor Swift the wife of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce watches the game from a box at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium during the first quarter against the New York Jets. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Karlie Kloss joined her in a stadium suite, where they watched Kelce and the Chiefs take on New York. Swift wore a Chiefs-red sweater and was also joined by her parents, Andrea and Scott. It was a big day for Kelce, too, as he made his 200th NFL appearance.

A Friend Joins Taylor Swift at Arrowhead to Cheer on Travis Kelce

Kloss and Swift have known each other since 2013, and their friendship has had its share of public speculation over the years.

Rumors of a falling-out never stopped circulating, but Kloss has previously dismissed the idea that the two had a major falling-out. She even attended one of Swift's Eras Tour shows in 2023. So, it's obvious these two are on good terms.

Kloss was also there when Swift and Kelce got married at Madison Square Garden on July 3. She later kept her comments about the couple relatively private, telling the "3rd Hour of Today" that they're a wonderful couple and that she's happy for them.

"Listen, I try to protect the privacy of my friends' personal lives," Kloss said on the show. "But what I will say is that they’re an amazing couple and I’m so happy for them."

Another Chiefs Game, Another Big Day for Taylor Swift

Sunday marked Swift's third Chiefs game appearance this season. She was last spotted at Arrowhead on Oct. 18, when Kansas City defeated the Los Angeles Chargers.

That outing included appearances from Este Haim and Caitlin Clark, so she obviously has high-profile friends.

Swift has also been on hand for the Chiefs' wins over Denver on Sept. 14 and Indianapolis on Sept. 20. The latter game produced one of her more memorable reactions of the season. After Kelce scored his first touchdown of the year, Swift proudly shouted, "That's my husband," while pointing toward her wedding ring.

She certainly hasn't been shy about supporting Kelce, both while they were dating and since they got married. With another Chiefs home game in the books, Swift's football Sundays are looking like a tradition that's here to stay.