Taylor Swift and Caitlin Clark celebrate Travis Kelce's crucial play in Chiefs win

Both the Grammy winner and the WNBA superstar got to cross off bucket list items today.

Alex Gonzalez

Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift (upper middle) sits with Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (upper right) during the fourth quarter of a 2025 AFC divisional round game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift (upper middle) sits with Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (upper right) during the fourth quarter of a 2025 AFC divisional round game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Taylor Swift has many a reason to celebrate today — and in true Swiftie fashion, she’s partying with her favorite lady friends.

Taylor Swift 2025
Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift arrives at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium before a 2025 AFC divisional round game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

RELATED: Caitlin Clark, Taylor Swift link at Chiefs game to live out WNBA star's Swiftie dream

Today, in the NFL Divisional Round, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Houston Texans 23-14. Swift, who was in attendance wearing a lovely black pearl Chanel minidress, was seen celebrating the victory in a star-packed suite — in which, Caitlin Clark was spotted.

In a video captured by fans, the Indiana Fever point guard and the “Fortnight” hitmaker were seen high-fiving and exchanging hand gestures as Swift’s boyfriend — Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce — made a crucial play in the game. Fans of both women were excited over the interaction, as Clark has long been outspoken of her fandom for Swift.

During the duration of Swift’s critically acclaimed “Eras Tour,” Clark attended multiple shows, and was photographed exchanging fan bracelets with fellow Swifties. Though Clark, at the time, didn’t get to meet Swift during the “Eras Tour”, she did get to hang out with Kelce at one of the shows. She was also gifted four bags of “Eras Tour” merch, “with a note [from Swift] saying Clark was inspiring to watch from afar,” per Clark’s Time Athlete of the Year 2024 profile.


RELATED: Taylor Swift sends Travis Kelce's Chiefs teammate, gf epic Christmas gift

But as of today, it appears both Swift and Clark can cross off a long-awaited bucket list item.

Caitlin Clark 2025
Jan 4, 2025; Queens, New York, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark at Carnesecca Arena. / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

