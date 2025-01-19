Taylor Swift and Caitlin Clark celebrate Travis Kelce's crucial play in Chiefs win
Taylor Swift has many a reason to celebrate today — and in true Swiftie fashion, she’s partying with her favorite lady friends.
Today, in the NFL Divisional Round, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Houston Texans 23-14. Swift, who was in attendance wearing a lovely black pearl Chanel minidress, was seen celebrating the victory in a star-packed suite — in which, Caitlin Clark was spotted.
In a video captured by fans, the Indiana Fever point guard and the “Fortnight” hitmaker were seen high-fiving and exchanging hand gestures as Swift’s boyfriend — Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce — made a crucial play in the game. Fans of both women were excited over the interaction, as Clark has long been outspoken of her fandom for Swift.
During the duration of Swift’s critically acclaimed “Eras Tour,” Clark attended multiple shows, and was photographed exchanging fan bracelets with fellow Swifties. Though Clark, at the time, didn’t get to meet Swift during the “Eras Tour”, she did get to hang out with Kelce at one of the shows. She was also gifted four bags of “Eras Tour” merch, “with a note [from Swift] saying Clark was inspiring to watch from afar,” per Clark’s Time Athlete of the Year 2024 profile.
But as of today, it appears both Swift and Clark can cross off a long-awaited bucket list item.
