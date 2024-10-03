How Travis Kelce's mom Donna really feels about intense fame amid his Taylor Swift romance
Donna Kelce is taking her time adjusting to her sons’ — and her own — recent rocket to fame.
The mother to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, 34, and retired Eagles center Jason Kelce, 36, opened up in an interview with Glamour published on Thursday, October 3, admitting, “We can’t go anywhere really.”
Joined by other celebrity mothers — Tina Knowles (Beyoncé’s mom), Mandy Teefey (Selena Gomez’s mom), and Maggie Baird (Billie Eilish’s mom) — Donna was frank about life since her sons achieved superstardom.
“If we want to do something, you have to rent out the restaurant or movie theater or whatever,” she said. “I do get to sneak away every once in a while, and we go to places that nobody knows where they are.”
The Kelce family has long known fame, thanks to Travis and Jason’s NFL careers. However, their star has skyrocketed since Travis began dating superstar Taylor Swift, 34. Travis and Swift’s relationship went public in September 2023.
Since then, the brothers sold their popular New Heights podcast for reportedly over $100 million, Travis was made host of the Prime Video game show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? and scored parts in FX’s Grotesquerie and the upcoming Happy Gilmore sequel, and even Mama Kelce landed parts in two football-themed Hallmark Christmas movies.
However, the 71-year-old mom of two is grateful for the normalcy the family had when Travis and Jason — who is now a father to daughters Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 20 months, he shares with wife Kylie Kelce — were growing up, and keeps that in mind to keep everyone grounded.
“I think you just bring things up that they did when they were children to just show them that they’re like everybody else,” Donna said, giving examples like the “broken windows” and calls she would get from the neighbors. “They were very rambunctious.”
Donna, who is often spotted chatting with Swift at Travis’ games, continued, “I think it’s just bringing them back to their childhood — what they’re most grateful for and where they were able to have a platform to grow.”
