Taylor Swift is in her auntie era.

The superstar was in auntie mode during the Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals game on Sunday, November 22, when she shared a cute moment with Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce's daughter.

Swift was at Arrowhead in support of Travis Kelce, whom she tied the knot with on July 3 at Madison Square Garden. In today's suite, she was joined by her in-laws, Donna Kelce and Ed Kelce, her parents, Andrea Swift and Scott Swift, as well as Kylie, who brought her and Jason's daughters, Wyatt (7) and Finn (19 months). The couple also shares daughters: Elliotte (5) and Bennett (3).

Broadcast cameras were able to capture an adorable moment between Swift and her niece as both families came together in support of Travis.

Taylor Swift Shares Cute Moment With Jason Kelce And Kylie Kelce's Daughter

During the Chiefs and Cardinals game, Travis had a stellar performance, catching six passes for 74 yards and making two first-half touchdowns. His first touchdown was when Patrick Mahomes made an 8-yard throw to Travis to have the Chiefs take an early lead with 7-0.

The second touchdown Travis made was during the second quarter when Mahomes made a 22-yard throw to the tight end to create a 24-7 lead.

The crowd erupted in excitement, but all eyes were on Swift's moment with Kylie and Jason's daughter, Wyatt, whom she knelt down to hug. Both Wyatt and Swift had huge smiles on their faces as they cheered on Travis' second large moment in the game.

🎥| The sweetest interaction between Taylor and her niece!😊 pic.twitter.com/hdvWWwJs9E — Taylor Swift Updates (@swifferupdates) November 22, 2026

When Could Taylor Swift's Next Chiefs Appearance Be?

The Cardinals game marked the singer's fifth consecutive Chiefs home game this year.

She attended the Chiefs' season opener when they faced the Denver Broncos on September 14. Her appearance went viral because it marked her first game following their Madison Square Garden wedding and because of who she sat next to during the game.

The "Our Song" singer was seen chatting with Oscar-winning actor Tom Cruise in the suite, and he later shared that the singer was "schooling" him about football.

Sep 14, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Taylor Swift and Tom Cruise watch the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For her second appearance at Arrowhead this season, Swift's parents joined her in the Chiefs suite for when the team faced the Indianapolis Colts on September 20. She followed up on October 18 for the Los Angeles Chargers matchup and brought along WNBA star Caitlin Clark with her.

The pair have previously been seen together at two Chiefs games last season: the AFC Divisional Round playoff game in 2025 against the Houston Texans and a regular-season Sunday Night Football game against the Detroit Lions in October 2025.

Prior to this appearance, she also brought her alleged former best friend, Karlie Kloss, to Kansas City to attend the New York Jets matchup on November 8. It marked Swift and Kloss' first public appearance together in years.

If Swift is looking to keep up her home game streak, her next opportunity would be on December 21, when the Chiefs face the New England Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium.