Travis Kelce got quite the shoutout from Taylor Swift at the VMAs and fans are loving it
Travis Kelce may not have attended the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, but his presence was certainly felt.
When Taylor Swift accepted her Moon Person trophy for Video of the Year — for “Fortnight” featuring Post Malone — she took the opportunity to gush about her biggest cheerleader, Kelce.
The 34-year-old superstar began by saying it was “the most wonderful” experience making this video because of the people she “got to make it with.” There was one particular thing that Swift said she “will always remember” about making the video, which happened any time she would finish a take.
“I would always just hear someone, like, cheering and [yelling] ‘Woo!’ from across the studio where we were shooting it, and that one person was my boyfriend, Travis,” Swift said, as the audience went absolutely feral, applauding and yelling.
The “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” hitmaker noted that while the video makes you feel sad when you watch it, “It actually was the most fun video to make.”
Smiling, she continued, “Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic, so I want to thank him for adding that to our shoot, because I’ll always remember that.”
Fans noticed Kelce subtly showed his appreciation for his girlfriend by "liking" an Instagram video MTV posted featuring the speech, with the caption, "One person ONLY cheers louder for @taylorswift than I do — and that's @killatrav #VMAs."
Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023, and have since gone on to publicly support each other at numerous Kansas City Chiefs games — including the Super Bowl — and Eras Tour dates — including one in which Kelce appeared onstage.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Eek: Michelle Beisner-Buck, Joe Buck detail emotional toll from freak golf mishap
Big number game: How much is Livvy Dunne’s empire worth?
Big number defended: Livvy Dunne defends life-changing NIL fortune at LSU
Super stoked: Chiefs superfan ‘may never recover’ from Taylor Swift noticing jacket
Super viral: Taylor Swift’s seductive MTV VMAs dance with Karol G melts internet