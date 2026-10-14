Taylor Swift Gets Former NFL Player Weighing in on 'Controversial' Chiefs Appearances

Ever since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce went official back in 2023, Swift has been a regular presence at Kansas City Chiefs games, and now, of course, they're married.

The very first Chiefs game Swift attended was on Sept. 24, 2023, when the Chiefs hosted the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium.

It was quite a game for the Chiefs, because not only was their team everywhere because of the Swift factor, but they dominated the game and won it, 41-10.

Swift watched the game from a private suite with Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce. She cheered for him, and the two were seen leaving the stadium together after the victory.

Emmitt Smith Defends Taylor Swift's Presence at NFL Games

Taylor Swift arrives at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Swift being part of the NFL family now has certainly put the spotlight on the league and the sport of football. Not everyone is happy about it, though.

Some NFL fans have been downright mad that Swift is being splashed across their TVs at every Chiefs game she attends. But Swift has increased the popularity of the game, and that's not lost on one former star player.

In an interview with Variety, NFL great Emmitt Smith talks with reporter Marlow Stern about a variety of topics, including the NFL. When asked how he feels about the "Taylor Swift effect" on the NFL and how "some male fans have mixed feelings about her presence at games," he's quick to defend Swift.

"Why would it be a controversial matter? She's there to support her husband and she doesn't care about all this other stuff, but the networks do," he says in the interview. "The networks are exposing everything because of who she is."

Emmitt Smith Says Taylor Swift is Just Trying to Enjoy Life and Support Travis Kelce

He adds that she's "not looking" for the camera and is just "trying to be Taylor Swift, wife to Travis Kelce, and is trying to enjoy life."

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates with Taylor Swift. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Smith goes on to say that the media is going to jump on this because she's a "big star," which is true. Still, he says that he's not super happy about it but understands it and doesn't blame her.

"Do I like it? No. Can I do anything about it? No. Can she do anything about it? No," he says. "The only thing she can do is not show up at the games, and who wants to do that? She's just trying to be herself. That's what losing your anonymity truly means - people follow you."

So, Smith sums it up quite well. He sees Swift as someone who simply fell in love and is now supporting her husband in the NFL. It means seeing her on TV during Chiefs games, but it's something the NFL audience is going to have to learn to accept, because she's not going anywhere.