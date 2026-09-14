Will Taylor Swift Be at the Chiefs-Broncos Game to Support Travis Kelce?

Travis Kelce is taking the field with the Kansas City Chiefs for what may be his final year with the team.

It's also his first time taking the field as a married man, following his storybook wedding to Taylor Swift back on July 3.

So, if you're wondering if Taylor Swift will be at the Chiefs game for "Monday Night Football," we can make a good educated guess based on her past behavior. Here's the scoop on if Swift will be at the Chiefs game to watch Kelce take on the Denver Broncos in primetime.

Taylor Swift's Record of Attending Chiefs Games to See Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift celebrates after the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Swift became a familiar face at Chiefs games after she and Kelce began dating in 2023. Since then, she has attended 22 games to cheer on the tight end. The Chiefs have also had lots of success with Swift in attendance, going 19-3 in those games.

Even better for Kansas City fans, Swift has never watched the Chiefs lose in the postseason. She was there during the team's runs to Super Bowl LVIII and Super Bowl LIX, making her presence at games a fun part of the Chiefs' recent history.

Swift first appeared at a Chiefs game on Sept.24, 2023, when Kansas City played the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium. She attended 13 games that season, including all four of the team's postseason games.

Since then, Swift has continued to show up for Kelce, although her appearances have become less frequent and less public.

Why Taylor Swift Will Likely Be at Monday's Game

Considering that Swift attended a large number of Kelce's home games at Arrowhead Stadium before they were married, there's a good chance the Chiefs will see Swift again for the season kickoff.

Monday's game gives her another chance to support Kelce without having to travel to an unfamiliar stadium.

Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce react after the AFC Championship game. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Security is a major reason. A 2024 Page Six report said Swift prefers venues that she knows well and that have been thoroughly secured ahead of her arrival. That makes Arrowhead a much easier choice than a road stadium.

Swift can also watch the game from a private luxury suite with security measures already in place.

She has traveled to some major away games, including playoff games and the Super Bowl. However, her recent pattern suggests that home games in Kansas City are where fans are most likely to spot her.

So, will Swift be there Monday? There is no official confirmation yet, but considering her history with Kelce and the Chiefs, don't be surprised if the familiar pop star makes another appearance at Arrowhead.