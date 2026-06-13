Knicks Celebrity Fans Are Becoming the Hobby’s Next Collectibles

The New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs NBA Championship series has been one for the ages, with fierce rivalries, epic comebacks, and last-minute buzzer-beaters. But just as entertaining has been the celebrity fans that have shown up to support their beloved Knicks.

And while collectors are excited to see the surging values for the stars and young players like Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Game 4 hero OG Anunoby, the stars on the court aren’t the only ones collectors are buying.

Taylor Swift reacts after the New York Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs in game four of the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Courtside Stars Are Part of the Show

The celebrities courtside at Madison Square Garden are just as entertaining—and increasingly collectible. The Knicks’ star power is strong, with celebs like Fat Joe, Taylor Swift, Mariska Hargitay, and Chris Rock rooting on the team. Let’s take a look at just some of the biggest Knicks fans—and the cards and memorabilia you can add to your collection.

Knicks Fans to Collect

Spike Lee: The OG Superfan

No one can call actor and director Spike Lee a fair-weather fan—he’s been by the Knicks’ side during good times and bad, dressing the part head-to-toe in blue and orange in custom Air Jordans envied by sneakerheads around the world.

NY KNICKS SPIKE LEE PATRICK EWING-HOF 2025 Leaf Metal Dual AUTO Red Shimmer 1/1 | https://ebay.io/m/sqILGx

What to buy: Lee has a ton of great autographed cards in Leaf’s Pop Century releases, both solo and with legendary athletes, and he’s also featured in the 2025-26 Donruss release, honored for his fandom. You can pick up Leaf autos for around $50, with some of the bigger dual-signed cards for $200 with Patrick Ewing.

Ben Stiller: New York’s Dodgeballer

Ben Stiller is one of the most well-known actors of our generation, starring in everything from Meet the Parents to Dodgeball to Zoolander. You’ll see him sitting courtside at most Knicks games, cheering their victories and commiserating with fans during their more challenging times.

Ben Stiller 2025 Leaf Pop Century Gold Auto 1/1 | https://ebay.io/m/S8FGn6

What to buy: The good news is that Stiller has been featured in multiple Leaf Pop Century releases. But in line with his stardom, expect to pay up for his signed cards, which start at around $100.

Jerry Seinfeld: Courtside Comic

Jerry Seinfeld had one of the most-successful shows in the history of television. The famous comic is a legendary Knicks fan, embodying the quintessential New York spirit that defined Seinfeld. And while castmate Jason Alexander famously supported the Yankees as George Costanza, Jerry’s love for the Knicks shows up both on the show and in real life.

Seinfeld 2011 Topps American Pie PSA 9 #162 | https://ebay.io/m/UhXSEk

What to buy: While he doesn’t have a ton of cards to pick from, his 2011 Topps American Pie card featuring the debut of Seinfeld is a fan-favorite for under $100.

Timothée Chalamet: Millennial Fan Favorite

Chalamet is living the good life, bringing big Knick energy to every game, sitting courtside with his girlfriend Kylie Jenner. As a star of both blockbusters films like Dune, Marty Supreme, and Wonka, the young fan has been seen sitting courtside and partying with fans after big wins.

2024 Topps Dune Chrome Paul Atreides Timothée Chalamet Acrylics Gold /50 | https://ebay.io/m/GYEdfu

What to buy: Fans can pick up his Wonka Funko Pop for under $30, but those that want to spend a bit more can track down his Dune cards as Paul Atreides, with numbered versions going for as much as $500.

Hank Azaria: Simpsons Star and Lifelong Knicks Supporter

Azaria has had a storied career voicing some of the most recognizable characters on The Simpsons including Moe, Chief Wiggum, and Comic Book Guy, as well as on the long-running sitcom Mad About You. He’s also a huge Knicks fan who aired his frustrations at being displaced by other celebrities and their entourages.

2026 Leaf Pop Century Hank Azaria 4/6 Auto | https://ebay.io/m/gcAmmA

What to buy: Azaria is featured in Leaf Pop Century, with both dual-auto cards featuring fellow Knicks superfan Ben Stiller (around $150-200) and solo cards that you can buy for around $30.

Danhausen: Cursing the Competition

Rising wrestling star Danhausen is famous for cursing those that stand in his way and he’s brought that routine courtside, lending his brand of entertainment to the Knicks to curse their opponents and bring a bit of extra luck to the team. Known for his catchphrase “Very Nice, Very Evil,” he’s one of the top merchandise sellers in wrestling and has become iconic for his support of the Knicks.

Topps Now WWE Danhausen Backlash MiniHausens #57 | Topps NOW

What to buy: His cards are red hot, with tons of choices to pick from in both AEW and WWE. There have been a lot of fun, reasonably priced cards from Topps NOW recently, including his recent appearance at WWE Backlash with his “MinihHausens,” which you can pick up for under $10.