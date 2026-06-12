Breaking Down Knicks’ Record in Closeout Games Ahead of NBA Finals Game 5 vs. Spurs

This is it—Game 5 of the NBA Finals for all the marbles for the Knicks, who have fought like hell to get to where they are now. Standing on the cusp of an NBA championship, Jalen Brunson & Co. will have three opportunities to finish the job after taking a 3-1 series lead over the Spurs. Their closeout history suggests they could do it as soon as Saturday night in San Antonio.

So far in the 2026 playoffs, New York is 3-0 in closeout games. They’ve beaten their opponents by an average of 39.3 points per game, and what’s more impressive is that they’ve clinched the series on the road all three times.

The Knicks already proved they could handle the noise in San Antonio, having stolen the first two games of the series deep in Spurs’ territory. On top of that, one intriguing NBA stat suggests history could be on the Knicks’ side: each of their first four Finals games against the Spurs has been within four points in the final minute of regulation. The last Finals series to begin with four such games was in 1973, when—you guessed it—the Knicks beat the Lakers for a championship. (They won the series, 4-1).

Can they take care of business in Game 5 this weekend?

Here’s a closer look at the Knicks’ three playoff closeout games against the Hawks, 76ers and Cavaliers as they head into their biggest matchup yet.

Knicks 140, Hawks 89: New York demolishes Atlanta in Game 6 of first round series

The Knicks beat the Hawks in a thrilling six-game series to advance to the next round in the NBA playoffs. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Knicks led by as many as 61 points in Game 6 vs. the Hawks before handing Atlanta its worst loss in franchise history. Following a nervy 0-2 start to their first-round playoff series, the Knicks clawed their way back to give themselves a chance to win it in six, and that’s exactly what they did.

New York jumped out to a hot start with 83 points in the first half. From there, it was smooth-sailing to the finish line (58.8% from the field, 36.1% from three, 26 points off turnovers and 35 fastbreak points). By the end, all five of the Knicks’ starters finished at +35 or higher, with OG Anunoby leading all scorers with 29 points (11-of-14 from the field) while also adding seven rebounds and four steals.

Knicks 144, 76ers 114: New York completes the sweep vs. Philly in the second round

The Knicks easily manhandled the 76ers in a four-game sweep in the second round of the NBA playoffs. | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

In the next round, the Knicks took on the 76ers—and brought their brooms with them. Every game of the series felt like New York’s home court, regardless of whether they were at Madison Square Garden or in Philly.

In an elimination Game 4, the Knicks put forth one of their most efficient offensive performances in the last 30 years. The most efficient game in regular season or playoffs for any NBA team in the play-by-play era is 162 points per 100 possessions, per NBA.com. The Knicks were scoring at a rate of 172 per 100 through the first three quarters before they pulled their starters in the garbage time minutes of the fourth.

New York led by as many as 44 points before eliminating the 76ers by a margin of 30 points. The team shot a ridiculous 56.8% from beyond the arc, in part thanks to Deuce McBride, who led the Knicks with 25 points and sank 7-of-9 from deep. Their 25 three-pointers in total set a new Knicks franchise record for the regular season or postseason. Bye bye, Philly.

Knicks 130, Cavaliers 93: New York rolls over Cleveland to punch ticket to NBA Finals

The Knicks dismantled the Cavaliers in another playoff sweep in the Eastern Conference finals. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

In the Eastern Conference finals against the Cavs, the Knicks registered another blowout win and series sweep, albeit this one didn’t come as easy. Game 4 in Cleveland saw Cavs star Donovan Mitchell go off for 31 points and James Harden saltily complain about losing in the 37-point defeat.

Like their other closeout games, as many as six Knicks players racked up double-digit points, and the team led by as many as 45 points. Jalen Brunson, who memorably spearheaded the Knicks’ 22-point comeback in Game 1 of the series, took home Eastern Conference Finals MVP following his solid outing (15 points on 6-of-14 shooting). Yet it was New York’s defense that may have proved to be the nail in the coffin for Cleveland, as the Knicks held their opponents to under 100 points for the then-sixth time this postseason.

Harden, who shot a measly 25% from the field, remained a postseason dud. Jarrett Allen, Max Strus, Evan Mobley and the Cavaliers’ role-players struggled to make much of an impact on offense. Cleveland did manage to tie up the game early in the third quarter, but the Knicks then went on an 18-0 run to all but secure their Eastern Conference title.

Never a doubt.

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