Taylor Swift Suffers Heartbreaking Personal Loss on Travis Kelce Wedding Day

After being engaged for nearly a year, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and pop star Taylor Swift finally tied the knot over the weekend, one day before American celebrated 250 years of independence.



The couple rented out world-famous Madison Square Garden in New York City to throw the party of the decade, with hundreds of A-list actors, musicians, and athletes including Simone Biles, George Kittle, and Patrick Mahomes attending.



While her wedding day will be a memory Swift won’t forget, it will, unfortunately, also be memorable for one heartbreaking reason as well.



Taylor Swift Suffers Tragic Loss on Wedding Day



According to Natasha Leake of The Telegraph, the family of Kirk Schwabe, a retired criminal justice teacher at Hendersonville High School in Tennessee who taught Swift from 2004 to 2006, confirmed that he had died on her wedding day from cancer at the age of 69.



Schwabe undoubtedly made quite the impression on the “Blank Space” singer, who raved about his teaching.



“[His class] was the most exciting class I ever took,” Swift previously admitted.



🌹| Taylor's favourite high school teacher, who later became her security guard passed away on the evening of her wedding of terminal cancer.



May Kirk rest in peace pic.twitter.com/NdVqrqUGAC — Taylor Swift Updates 💎 (@swifferupdates) July 5, 2026

As Swift’s music career was taking off, her family asked Schwabe, a former Chicago-area police officer, to be her personal security guard. That career change took him away from teaching and thrust him back into a law enforcement-esque environment.



Schwabe and Swift grew close over the years — his wife Janet told the Telegaraph that he treated the 14-time Grammy winner like one of his daughters — and during that time he presumably met Kelce.



In an interview with the Telegraph days before his death, Schwabe admitted he approved of Swift’s impending wedding to the 10-time Pro Bowler.



“I do trust Taylor’s judgment,” Schwabe said. “She knows what’s best.”



Schwabe Gave Swift Some Great Advice Before Her Wedding



Given their apparent father-daughter-like relationship, Schwabe had some words of encouragement for Swift not long before he July 3 wedding.



“I told her, you’re a superstar,” he said. “This is not fun and games no more. You are it. Everything keeps going up and up and up, and the sky’s the limit for you.”



Schwabe didn’t attend the Swift-Kelce wedding due to his health condition, but the impact he made on Swift’s life is one she likely won’t soon forget.



