George Kittle Was Starstruck Like Everyone Else When He Got to Sing With Taylor Swift

George Kittle went viral while singing "Love Story" with Taylor Swift at Tight End University.

Taylor Swift and George Kittle singing "Love Story" at Tight End University. / George Kittle.
This year's Tight End University—an annual offseason event hosted by George Kittle, Travis Kelce, and Greg Olsen—included an extra special guest, Kelce's girlfriend and star singer/songwriter Taylor Swift.

One of the viral moments to come out of Swift's time at TEU was her belting her hit "Love Story" with Kittle and Kelce.

Kittle confirmed on KNBR that he was "starstruck" meeting Swift, and that the moment of them singing happened as "Love Story" began playing over loudspeakers right as Kittle was telling Swift that's his favorite one of her songs.

"That's insane. That's Taylor Swift," Kittle recalled of the moment. "That's the most famous person in the world."

Kittle also detailed that Swift was in attendance for every event during Tight End University, and clearly left a great impression.

"She talked to everybody. She probably talked to my mom and mother-in-law way too much, so thank you to her for making their lives," Kittle said. "That was really fun. Took photos with everybody, could not have been nicer, cooler. I drank a beer with her, I delivered her a couple tequila drinks throughout the course of the weekend which was cool. ... Couldn't have been more awesome. Just an absolute rockstar person."

