Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Make Surprise Public Appearance Before Wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are getting ready for their wedding day, but they still have a little time on their hands to get out and enjoy the summer.

Now, the two have been spotted at what marks one of their first public appearances together since they attended the New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals back on May 23.

There's just over one week until Swift and Kelce's rumored wedding is set to take place at Madison Square Garden, which makes this spotting even more special. On Tuesday, June 23, Tight End University posted a photo of Kelce and Swift alongside George Kittle and Greg Olsen and their partners, which the Tight End University page called, "TEU Yearbook cover worthy."

All parties looked happy in the photo. The fifth annual Tight End University event is set for Monday, June 22, to Thursday, June 25, in Nashville, Tennessee.

"I need to marry a tight end w the end goal of meeting Taylor," one follower said in the comments section.

"She made it. Just in time, like Trav just made it to her Songwriters induction," another noted.

About Travis Kelce's Tight End University

Kelce founded Tight End University in 2021 along with Kittle and Olsen.

The organization was "created to bring the Tight End community together for an immersive three-day program," according to its official website.

"Over the course of the summit, attendees are able to bond, collaborate with, and learn amongst their peers while participating in a variety of activities including film study, on-field drills, recovery, rehabilitation and more."

On top of Kelce, Kittle and Olsen, the organization also features retired tight ends giving back. Tight End University is also about giving back, and it does so by raising funds for "various organizations" and at the end of the annual event, donates all proceeds to charities selected by its hosts.

Taylor Swift Last Spotted at Knicks vs. Spurs NBA Finals Game 4

Swift was last seen out and about when she made an appearance at Madison Square Garden to cheer for the New York Knicks over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Swift watched the Knicks come back from a 29-point deficit to beat the Spurs 107-106.

The Knicks then took on the Spurs in Game 5 in Texas, and they won that game 94-90. Doing so, they won their first NBA championship since 1973.

Swift referred to how much she screamed at the game during her Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony in New York City on June 11. At the event, she said: "I got home and was like, 'You've got to stop screaming. You're screaming too much. You're screaming instead of talking. You're too excited.'"