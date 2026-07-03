Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding Live Updates: Every Celebrity Rumored to Be Attending MSG Ceremony

The biggest wedding of the century is finally here. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are rumored to be getting married at Madison Square Garden on Friday evening, the most exciting milestone of their whirlwind three-year relationship thus far.

As you might imagine, there’s a lot of speculation going around about their wedding ceremony, which is supposed to be held Friday at 5:30 p.m. ET. Is there actually going to be a castle inside MSG? Were Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively really snubbed? Did they already get married privately?

As this era-defining sports-adjacent spectacle unfolds, follow along with us in Sports Illustrated’s live blog of all the latest news and updates surrounding Swift and Kelce’s NYC nuptials.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Get Married: Live Updates on News, Rumors, Wedding Guest Celebrities and More

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