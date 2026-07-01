Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Rumored Wedding Party Just Got More Interesting

The big day is on the way.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are expected to get married on Friday, July 3, in a blockbuster ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

This is really shaping up to be the wedding of the century. Sources told CNN on Tuesday that the Garden is going to host two events related to the wedding this week: a rehearsal on Thursday, July 2, and the wedding, with a guest list of 1,000 people the next day. When was the last time you were at a wedding with 1,000 people?

"The significance of it being a venue that's in the city that she has a home in, and because it's a venue that caters to both music and to sports, (it) is a perfect fit for their union," Tracy Taylor Ward, a luxury wedding designer, told CNN regarding why the Garden is such a great fit for the venue where Swift and Kelce will say "I do."

Who's in Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding Party?

So, the big question is, who's in Swift and Kelce's wedding party?

While the two haven't confirmed their bridesmaids and groomsmen, according to Harper's Bazaar, just two ladies are the most likely to be in Swift's wedding party: Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez. Fox News calls them the "only two women confirmed to be among Swift's bridal party," per their report.

Kelce's wedding party is also under wraps, but in a feature out on Wednesday, July 1, USA Today predicts the men standing by his side will include his brother, Jason Kelce, as well as Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs coach Andy Reid, Ross Travis, George Kittle and Noah Gray.

Travis Kelce Was a Groomsman in Patrick Mahomes' Wedding to Brittany Mahomes

Travis was a groomsman at Mahomes' wedding in 2022, so it would make sense for Mahomes to stand up for the tight end. It would also be a shocker if Jason wasn't best man.

It's also shaping up to be a tight end party. According to a report from ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, "many tight ends from throughout the league" are invited to the big day.

According to Page Six, as for guests, Zoë Kravitz, Ed Sheeran, Haim, Suki Waterhouse, Hadid and Gomez have received their invitations and confirmed that they'll be attending the wedding.

So, even if the official wedding party hasn't been released, it's safe to say that this is going to be a star-studded party and guest list, from top to bottom.