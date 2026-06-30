The wedding celebration for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will take place in New York City on July 3rd, 2026. For years now, the couple has captured the attention of Swifties, football fans, and most everyone else with a pulse.

Their public courtship has taken center stage and will be celebrated center court at Madison Square Garden. For those of us still waiting for our invitations in the mail, we can join the fun in other ways. We now dive into the implications for collectibles with this cultural earthquake about to rattle NYC, including the hope of their wedding invite hitting the market, which could go for more than $100,000!

Jun 10, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Taylor Swift celebrates after game four of the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden where she will also be celebrating her wedding to Travis Kelce in early July 2026. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

One of the magical things about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce as a couple is that they have brought their dedicated fan bases with them along the way. Travis Kelce, the Super Bowl-winning All-Pro NFL player, has his Chiefs faithful and NFL fans in tow. While Taylor Swift, the world-famous superstar and cultural icon, has another billion or so along for the ride. Let's take a look at some of their own trading cards to get a sense of the market before they get hitched.

2013 Panini National Treasures Travis Kelce NFL Shield Patch Autograph /1 PSA 8

2013 Panini National Treasures Travis Kelce NFL Shield Patch Auto 1-of-1 card, a PSA 8, is pictured here. | Card Ladder

The 1-of-1 Travis Kelce rookie card, which features his autograph and the NFL Shield patch from Panini's National Treasures 2013 set, is about as good as it gets. This sold on September 26, 2025, for $32,700 on Fanatics Premier.

Travis Kelce, as an NFL player, has been featured on a tremendous number of trading cards during his storied football career. Unfortunately, for card collectors, Taylor Swift hasn't had nearly as many. With the trading card frenzy that we currently find ourselves in, and her contributing a song to Toy Story 5, maybe we will have more on the way soon. For now, one of the best examples is shown below.

2011 Topps American Pie Spotlight Refractor Kanye West & Taylor Swift /76

Topps card featuring Taylor Swift is pictured. | Card Ladder

One of the few examples of Taylor Swift being featured on a trading card is the Topps trading card that has a picture of Taylor who is giving out an award and is interrupted by Kayne West. One version of this card sold on September 7, 2024 for $6,100 on eBay.

1938 Babe Ruth 'Beach House Party Invite' Cut Signature PSA 7

Invitation signed by Babe Ruth that was sold at auction. | Card Ladder

The idea of an invitation being a valued collector's piece isn't unique. Royal wedding invitations can fetch thousands at auction. Also, in the sports world, Babe Ruth's famous 'Beach House Party' invite is another example. The part of the invite card with Ruth's signature was sold at an SCP auction for $9,104 on June 4th, 2022, according to Card Ladder.

"What would an invitation, or a save-the-date card, for the Swift-Kelce wedding be worth on the open market?" To answer this question, we should pull in a few more pieces of information.

First, at this time, there is no confirmation that this type of card even exists, despite some rumblings and rumors. Secondly, the individuals rumored to have been invited are not likely, at least in the immediate future, to sell. Neither Patrick Mahomes nor Ed Sheeran need the extra money and probably don't want to anger the bride and groom.

Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and tight end Travis Kelce (87) watch. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Potentially, the most hopeful pathway forward is for the couple to embrace their shared fandom and see this as an opportunity to provide for a charity through an auction to collectors. It is not outrageous to say, when taking all these pieces together, including the fierce fandom for both, Kelce's rookie card selling for nearly $33,000, the history of invitations as collectibles, and the highly secretive nature of the wedding, that the possibility of a 1-of-1 invitation signed by both could easily fetch six figures at auction.