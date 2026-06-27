Travis Kelce's Father Opens Up About His Son Marrying Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly getting married on July 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, and the countdown to the big event is on.

The two have kept a pretty high profile amid the wedding planning.

The couple attended the New York Knicks-Cleveland Cavaliers game in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals back on May 23, and then, Swift went to the Knicks-San Antonio Spurs Game 5 at MSG without Kelce to cheer for New York.

Kelce was also spotted out at his bachelor party, which somehow squeezed in a NASCAR race, Dave Chappelle show and bachelor party cake.

Now, Swift and Kelce aren't the only ones in the spotlight. Kelce's father Ed spoke with Fox 29 Philly about Travis and Taylor's upcoming wedding while at his other son Jason Kelce's annual Team 62 Fundraiser in New Jersey.

Ed Kelce Says Taylor Swift is a 'Sweetheart'

Ed is excited about the upcoming wedding. He made it clear to Fox 29 Philly that he couldn't be happier about these two getting married, and they certainly have his blessing.

"I am super excited. She is a sweetheart," he told the outlet. "That is truly the girl next door." He also said that Taylor was "just like Kylie," as in Jason's wife.

Ed isn't the only one speaking up. Comedian Druski was spotted at Kelce's bachelor party. After the festivities, he spoke with Extra TV about the upcoming wedding. He was pretty coy about the event but did say that he was happy for Kelce and Swift.

Speaking with Extra TV, he said that he's "just ready for the wedding" but didn't admit that it's taking place at MSG.

"I don't know where the wedding's going to be," he said. "I just heard it's happening. I'm glad for them." Druski added. "They're really good people."

NYC Police Are Ready for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding

So, these two are set to take over Madison Square Garden, and that means the New York City police have to be on high alert.

Local police have reportedly been told to be extra careful and stay abreast of fans and paparazzi during Swift and Kelce's wedding.

In a feature about the wedding prep, William Earl of Variety said: "Police who patrol the area say they have been warned about the July 3 wedding potentially drawing scores of fans to an already congested area."