Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Biggest Wedding Snub Revealed

One of the hottest tickets of the summer is to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding.

Anyone who's anyone wants to get on that guest list. Swift and Kelce are expected to get married on Friday, July 3, at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

There's a long list of people who are expected to attend, including many of Kelce's teammates from the Kansas City Chiefs, such as quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes, and several New York Knicks players.

But there's one high-profile couple who's not going to be there, according to a new report. This couple indicated that they were hoping for an invite, too.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding Won't Have a Royal Couple

According to a report from People magazine out on Thursday, Prince William and Kate Middleton won't be attending Swift and Kelce's wedding.

"People understands that the Prince and Princess of Wales will not attend the couple's upcoming nuptials, ending weeks of speculation that intensified after William playfully hinted he was hoping for an invitation," the publication states.

So, when did the Prince of Wales talk about wanting to go to the wedding? While on "Heart Breakfast" in May, co-host Amanda Holden asked if he had gotten an invite to Swift and Kelce's wedding.

"No comment," William said, smiling. "I'm hoping, and I'm sure there might be an invitation around, but we'll see."

Prince William also said that his children, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, 8, were huge Swift fans. Charlotte, he said, was "obsessed" with the singer.

Will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Really Get Married at MSG?

So, while these two are expected to get married at Madison Square Garden, Alessandra Conti, celebrity matchmaker at Matchmakers in The City, told Fox News Digital that she thinks the location of the wedding is actually a decoy.

"Taylor and Travis's wedding is the event of the season, and my intuition from dealing with many celebrity weddings is that the public nature of the Madison Square Garden planning is a decoy and a diversion from the real event, which is more than likely happening in a more intimate setting," she told the outlet.

Conti added: "It is the ultimate Trojan Horse, and I can't wait to see where they actually tie the knot!"

It would be quite the decoy, since all signs are pointing to this wedding happening at the venue. But if the guest list really does include 1,000 people, while that's a lot for a wedding, it could certainly take place at a smaller venue.