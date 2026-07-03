Former Lions Quarterback Gets Coveted Invite To Taylor Swift's Wedding

The wedding of pop music sensation Taylor Swift to NFL tight end Travis Kelce is among the most talked about weddings to take place in 2026.

Former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was spotted, along with his wife Kelly, in New York, the site of Swift's wedding.

After getting engaged, the power couple is set to get celebrate with a star-studded guest list at Madison Square Garden.

As Forbes reported, "Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce have booked the Garden—which can hold around 20,000 people and where Swift has performed eight times in her career—for a 100-person event on July 2 (likely a rehearsal dinner) as well as a second celebration for between 500 and 999 guests on July 3. There were also permits filed with the city by Winick Productions to close the streets around the venue from Thursday to midday Saturday on July 4th weekend."

Swift and Kelce started dating back in 2023 and their relationship has been widely covered, given the pop star is among the most famous singers in the world.

Kelce, 33, has had an illustrious NFL career and is among the best players at his position. He has hoisted the Lombardi Trophy on three occasions and is set to return for another season in 2026.

Outside of football, Kelce is also the co-host of the "New Heights" podcast along with his brother Jason.

The show gained increased notoriety when Swift actually appeared as a guest. The show reportedly inked a $100 million podcast deal with Amazon's Wondery network in 2024.

Here is a list compiled by Sports Illustrated of those NFL athletes and popular sports figures spotted attending the festivities at Madison Square Garden.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes Andy Reid Chris Jones, and several members of the Kansas City Chiefs roster George Kittle and Claire Kittle Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson Mecole Hardman and Chariah Gordon Brock Bowers Beau Allen (Jason’s close friend) Trent McDuffie and Gabby Esposito Matthew and Kelly Stafford Richard Sherman Baker Mayfield Kareem Hunt Cooper Kupp Mike Vrabel JuJu Smith-Schuster Mike Gesicki Kyle and Kristen Juszczyk Alex Morgan Abby Wambach and Glennon Doyle Justin Thomas Joe Buck

Former Detroit Lions Quarterback Matthew Stafford Got the INVITE to Taylor Swift Wedding to Travis Kelce @TheSunUS pic.twitter.com/TPxkYMprdE — DetroitSportsPodcast (@DetroitPodcast) July 3, 2026

For more comprehensive Detroit Lions coverage and NFL insider analysis, follow us on X, @detroitpodcast, head on over to our Facebook page and give it a like, follow us on TikTok, subscribe to the Detroit Lions On SI Lone Wolves YouTube Channel for daily videos, news, member-exclusive content.