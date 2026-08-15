The 10 Most-Followed NFL WAGs on Instagram, Ranked

Being an NFL WAG has never meant just cheering from the sidelines.

Many of today's wives and girlfriends of NFL stars have become household names in their own right, building careers in music, Hollywood, fashion, business and sports while attracting millions of followers across social media. Some were global celebrities long before they met their NFL partners, while others have seen their profiles skyrocket thanks to their own entrepreneurial ventures and public presence.

With Instagram continuing to serve as one of the biggest platforms for athletes and celebrities alike, follower counts offer a glimpse into just how influential these women have become. Here's a look at the 10 most-followed NFL WAGs on Instagram.

No. 10: Claire Kittle

Instagram followers: Approximately 480,000

Claire Kittle has become one of the NFL's most recognizable game-day personalities through her marriage to San Francisco 49ers All-Pro tight end George Kittle.

While football fans know her for her energetic sideline appearances and unwavering support of the 49ers, Claire has also built a loyal following by sharing travel, fitness, fashion and behind-the-scenes glimpses into the couple's life away from football. Her candid personality and sense of humor have made her one of the league's most relatable WAGs.

No. 9: Mindy Armstead

Instagram followers: Approximately 504,000

Mindy Armstead has built a strong social media presence while supporting longtime NFL defensive lineman Arik Armstead throughout his career.

Much of her content centers around family life and philanthropy, particularly the Armstead Academic Project, the nonprofit she co-founded with her husband to provide educational opportunities for students. Her Instagram blends motherhood, community work and everyday moments, offering followers a look beyond Sundays in the NFL.

No. 8: Christen Harper Goff

Instagram followers: Approximately 612,000

Long before marrying Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, Christen Harper had already established herself in the modeling world.

Harper has appeared in multiple editions of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue while growing a following through fashion campaigns, travel content and lifestyle posts. Since joining one of the NFL's highest-profile quarterbacks, she's become a familiar face around the league without letting football define her public image.

No. 7: Kristin Juszczyk

Instagram followers: Approximately 1.2 million

Kristin Juszczyk has transformed custom NFL apparel into one of the biggest success stories in sports fashion.

The wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk became a household name after celebrities including Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes, Simone Biles and Taylor Lautner wore her custom-designed jackets during NFL season. Her rapidly growing business and creative designs have turned her into one of football's most influential entrepreneurs.

No. 6: Brittany Mahomes

Instagram followers: Approximately 2.1 million

Brittany Mahomes has carved out her own identity beyond being married to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

A former professional soccer player and co-owner of the NWSL's Kansas City Current, Mahomes regularly shares family life, workouts, business ventures and behind-the-scenes moments with Patrick and their children. Her growing platform has made her one of the NFL's most recognizable personalities both on and off the field.

No. 5: Olivia Culpo

Instagram followers: Approximately 5.4 million

Olivia Culpo had already built a global audience years before marrying San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey.

After winning Miss Universe in 2012, Culpo successfully transitioned into modeling, television and entrepreneurship while developing one of Instagram's most recognizable lifestyle brands. Fashion, beauty, travel and family remain central themes across her page, which has continued to grow throughout her relationship with McCaffrey.

No. 4: Simone Biles

Instagram followers: Approximately 11.8 million

Widely regarded as the greatest gymnast of all time, Simone Biles brought one of sports' biggest fan bases with her when she married Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens.

The seven-time Olympic gold medalist continues to captivate millions through competition highlights, endorsements, advocacy work and personal moments with Owens. Her accomplishments extend far beyond football, making her one of the most influential athletes in the world.

No. 3: Hailee Steinfeld

Instagram followers: Approximately 20.3 million

Academy Award-nominated actress and multi-platinum recording artist Hailee Steinfeld became part of the NFL spotlight through her marriage to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Steinfeld's career spans blockbuster films, television hits and chart-topping music, giving her an audience that reaches well beyond sports fans. Whether she's attending Bills games or promoting her latest projects, she remains one of the most recognizable women connected to the NFL.

No. 2: Ciara

Instagram followers: Approximately 34.7 million

Ciara hardly needs an introduction. The Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and entrepreneur has built a massive global following across music, fashion, beauty and business, all while becoming one of the NFL's most recognizable wives during husband Russell Wilson's 14-year career.



There is one wrinkle to her inclusion on this list in 2026. Wilson officially retired from the NFL in June after spending his final season with the New York Giants in 2025. That makes this the first NFL season in more than a decade that Ciara won't be cheering him on from the sidelines.



Still, given how closely the couple has been tied to the league for years, we're keeping her in the ranking. And with more than 34 million Instagram followers, Ciara remains in a league of her own when it comes to social media reach.



Only one woman on this list has more.



No. 1: Taylor Swift

Instagram followers: Approximately 273 million

No one else comes close.

Already one of the biggest entertainers in the world before marrying Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift sits comfortably atop the list with an Instagram following that dwarfs every other NFL WAG.

The 14-time Grammy winner has spent nearly two decades building a global fan base through record-breaking albums, sold-out stadium tours and cultural influence unlike almost anyone else in entertainment. Since becoming part of the NFL world, Swift has introduced millions of new fans to the league, with her game-day appearances regularly generating headlines and record television audiences.

While every woman on this list has built an impressive platform, Swift occupies a category all her own. Her social media reach exceeds that of every other NFL WAG by hundreds of millions of followers, underscoring just how unique her influence is both inside and outside the world of football.

