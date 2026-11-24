Jalen Williams has teamed up with adidas Originals and BAPE on a new collection of shoes, clothing and accessories. The looks in the collection are a throwback to the late '90s and early 2000s when basketball and streetwear were heavily integrated into popular fashion.

In his latest fashion collaboration, OKC Thunder star Jalen Williams is the face of a new adidas Originals and BAPE collection, featuring several clothing pieces and accessories, inspired by the late '90s and early 2000s, an era that continues to influence basketball and streetwear fashion today.

His adidas partnership has also been covered by Thunder On SI.

Instead of focusing on a single sneaker, the collection features several items of clothing and accessories. Williams appears throughout the campaign in various items from the collection which is heavily inspired by an era of fashion that still influences today.

Jalen Williams Connects Basketball and Streetwear

The collection consists of a silver metallic camouflage version of the Crazy Energy+ basketball shoe, a black varsity jacket with purple accents and gold studs, a reversible purple camouflage hoodie and reversible Adibreak pants.

Other items in the collection include a warm-up top, a T-shirt, a beanie and a basketball bag. The official adidas announcement and BAPE announcement detail the collection.

The style of the collection is also very fitting for Williams. He has talked about how his interest in clothes started when he was a teenager and started thrifting for clothes. This interest has continued into his adulthood and now he can be seen wearing many vintage items from the '90s and early 2000s.

Kicks On SI interviewed Williams about his fashion influences.

When speaking about off-court footwear in an interview with Blavity, Williams revealed that he typically puts together an entire outfit before selecting a pair of sneakers to complete the look. He stated that sometimes the colors of the shoes complement the rest of the outfit, while other times they stand out as the focus of the ensemble.

This approach is why a clothing and footwear collection with adidas and BAPE is perfect for him. This isn't just about putting a basketball player in front of a camera. This is an opportunity for Williams to be part of something that connects basketball and streetwear, two of his interests.

ECKŌ UNLTD. Has Also Put Williams in the Spotlight

Jun 23, 2022; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Jalen Williams (Santa Clara) poses for photos on the red carpet before the 2022 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. | USA TODAY Sports

This is not the first major fashion collaboration for Williams. He was named brand ambassador and capsule collaborator for ECKŌ UNLTD. in April 2025. This streetwear brand was founded in 1993.

The relationship between Williams and ECKŌ UNLTD. is also personal. Williams said in the interview that he used to see artists like Method Man and Ghostface Killah wearing ECKŌ UNLTD. in advertisements when he was growing up. Those were some of his favorite artists and the fact that they were wearing the brand influenced his interest in wearing it as well.

In the Fall of 2025, ECKŌ UNLTD. made Williams the face of their Fall 2025 campaign. The campaign included a short documentary-style film shot in New York City, the place where the brand was founded.

Williams continues to show his interest in fashion while keeping his focus on the court. His work with ECKŌ and adidas gives him a chance to partner with brands that fit the style he has worn for years.

The adidas-BAPE collection brings together two things Williams has shown an interest in for years: basketball and streetwear.