How Jalen Williams is Bringing Hip-Hop Fashion Back to the NBA
Calling 2025 the breakout year for Jalen Williams would be an understatement. The Oklahoma City Thunder forward was voted an NBA All-Star, earned multiple All-NBA honors, and won his first NBA Championship.
However, the throwback wing is more than an elite two-way player, often compared to Scottie Pippen. He has transcended the sport through his meme-worthy reactions, philosophical Instagram captions, and unmatched fashion style.
In an era dominated by minimalism design, Williams refuses to blend in. Just as he is a problem-solver on the floor, the 24-year-old uses his encyclopedic knowledge of culture to unlock trends. If the status quo is the door, then Williams is the key.
Astute brands are investing heavily in Williams. Adidas launched his first player-exclusive colorway (which sold out quickly) before dispatching him to China for a tour. Now, Williams has partnered with ECKŌ UNLTD, the original street brand known for its iconic Rhino logo, founded by Marc Ecko in 1993.
On and off the court, Williams embodies the company's ethos, making him the perfect fit to headline the new ECKŌ UNLTD FW25 campaign. The campaign introduces the beloved brand, known as one of the streetwear greats, to a younger generation.
The campaign launches today, paying homage to the brand's early years while putting a fresh spin on the classics. In early 2026, ECKŌ and Williams will debut a co-designed capsule collection, bridging the Rhino's legacy with the rhythm of a new generation.
Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI spoke with Williams about his new partnership, fashion influences, and vision for the future. What became clear is that Williams plays by his own rules and always keeps things authentic.
How does it feel to partner with a brand like ECKO that every kid has grown up with?
ECKO was one of the first and biggest streetwear brands, a real pioneer in that space. For me to grow up wearing it as a kid and thrifting it in high school, to now being partnered with them, is super dope and surreal.
What do you hope to bring to the partnership?
Everyone says they want to bring creativity to a brand, and I do, but I also want to bring the element of basketball. Ecko has deep roots in fashion culture, and the way basketball has transcended into this "look good, play good" mindset. Expressing your own swag through clothes is something I'm part of and want to bring even more of to Ecko.
Fans are getting their first look at the FW25 campaign. Do you have any favorite pieces from the collection?
No specific one, but it'll be fly.
Do you think the documentary-style campaign video did a good job of capturing the essence of the launch?
Shooting in the Mecca of fashion, New York, was perfect. The vibe of the video really emphasized the clothes and the cohesiveness of the whole look.
Your first co-designed capsule collection with ECKO drops in early 2026. Can you give us any hints on what to expect?
Everyone's just going to have to wait and see but it's going to be something that feels true to me and brings my style and perspective to ECKO.
Switching gears to footwear, what sneakers are in your rotation entering fall and winter?
AdiZero Evo Runners are super comfy. Always some Timbs, adidas Superstars, Sambas, Rick Owens, and a couple of good pairs of boots.
Over the past year, adidas dropped your player-exclusive colorway along with your signature logo and sent you on a tour to China. Does it feel like you're moving really fast in the industry?
Honestly, this space I'm in feels like exactly where God needs me to be. It doesn't feel fast to me; I feel right on pace. But to the outside world, I get why it might seem like things are moving quick. To have done so much in just three years is a blessing in itself.
Is there an older player whose success on the basketball court and in the footwear/fashion world that you want to follow?
Allen Iverson obviously paved the way for creativity in fashion as a basketball player; he made it fly to be yourself through clothes. But I'm really into 80s, 90s, and early 2000s looks — Robin Williams, Brad Pitt, David Beckham, Pharrell, Kanye West, Johnny Depp, Lil Wayne — and newer guys like Justin Bieber, Lil Yachty, A$AP Rocky, Stefon Diggs, Bloody Osiris, etc.
Last question: If you were in a Space Jam game defending Earth, what shoes would you wear?
The adidas Harden Vol. 9 "Pinky and the Brain" P.E. by me.