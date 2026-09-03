Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump kept their relationship hidden for months. Then Woods made it official himself.

In March 2025, the 15-time major champion shared two photos with Vanessa and told his millions of followers that “love is in the air.” By then, however, the two had reportedly already been dating since late 2024.

What initially seemed like a surprising pairing made more sense once the connections between their lives became clear. Both lived in Florida, their children shared a connection through golf and Woods had known Vanessa’s former father-in-law, President Donald Trump, for years.

Since going public, Woods and Vanessa have shared glimpses of their relationship while largely keeping their life together private. Their relationship has also endured an especially difficult 2026, with both facing major personal challenges.

Here are the key moments in their relationship so far.

Late 2024: Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump Begin Dating

Woods and Vanessa reportedly began dating around Thanksgiving 2024 after initially developing a friendship.

Family and golf were central to their connection.

Woods shares daughter Sam and son Charlie with ex-wife Elin Nordegren, while Vanessa shares five children with ex-husband Donald Trump Jr.: Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer and Chloe.

Charlie and Kai were both competitive junior golfers, and their families moved in overlapping South Florida circles.

For several months, Woods and Vanessa managed to keep their budding romance out of the public eye.

February 2025: Their First Public Sighting

The first major clue arrived in February 2025 when Vanessa and daughter Kai were spotted with Woods at the Genesis Invitational.

There was no announcement at the time, and the appearance did not immediately expose their relationship.

That changed less than a month later.

March 2025: Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump Go Public

On March 13, reports emerged that Woods and Vanessa had been “quietly dating” for several months.

Ten days later, Woods confirmed it himself.

“Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side!” Woods wrote alongside two photos of the couple. “We look forward to our journey through life together.”

The announcement received support from members of Vanessa’s family, while President Trump later revealed that Woods had personally told him about the relationship before it became public.

“Tiger actually called me a few months ago,” Trump told reporters. “And he told me about it, and I said, ‘Tiger, that’s good, that’s good.’ I’m very happy for both.”

Woods' relationship with the Trump family long predated his romance with Vanessa. Trump awarded the golfer the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019, and the two have played golf together over the years.

March 2026: Woods and Vanessa Show PDA at TGL

Nearly a year after going public, Woods and Vanessa offered a rare look at their relationship during the TGL Finals in Florida.

Before Woods competed, the couple shared an affectionate moment in front of cameras, with Woods kissing Vanessa on the cheek as she wrapped her arms around him. Vanessa’s daughters Kai and Chloe were also in attendance.

The moment came almost exactly one year after Woods had publicly confirmed their relationship.

Days later, however, Woods' year took a serious turn following a rollover crash and DUI arrest in Florida.

2026: The Couple Faces an Especially Difficult Year

The months that followed brought significant challenges for both Woods and Vanessa.

Woods faced legal proceedings stemming from his March crash and later traveled outside the United States for treatment.

Then, in May, Vanessa publicly revealed that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and had undergone a medical procedure as part of her treatment.

Reports indicated Woods was supporting Vanessa through her cancer battle as the couple navigated an extraordinarily difficult period together.

Their relationship returned to public view in September when Vanessa accompanied Woods to a Florida courthouse as his DUI case was resolved.

The two arrived together, and photos captured them holding hands as they left the courthouse.

It was a far different setting from the smiling photos Woods had used to introduce their relationship to the world nearly 18 months earlier.

Yet Vanessa was still there beside him.

For a couple that began their relationship almost entirely outside the spotlight, Woods and Vanessa have faced an increasingly public journey together. Through family milestones, golf outings and an exceptionally challenging 2026, the relationship Woods first revealed with two photographs has continued.

