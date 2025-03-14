Surprising facts about Tiger Woods' new girlfriend, Vanessa Trump
Tiger Woods has been in the news cycle a lot lately. Now, it’s surfaced he’s been quietly dating Vanessa Trump for several months, according to reports.
The 49-year-old Woods was attracting a lot of attention in the new virtual golf league, TGL, where even Josh Allen had his bachelor party event at. Unfortunately, Woods tore his Achillles tendon and needed surgery in the latest depressing stat about his epic career.
At least he’s able to recover with a new woman by his side in Vanessa, who was married to President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., from 2005-2018. Here’s more surprising facts about his new 47-year-old girlfriend of the golf legend.
She has quite a shocking dating past:
When she was a teenager, Vanessa dating Valentin Rivera, a local Latin Kings street gangster. She was then linked to Leonardo DiCaprio in 1998, followed by dating a Saudi prince from 1998-2001 that ended when the prince’s father left the U.S. after it was revealed he had indirect ties to the 9/11 hijackers. She’d then marry Trump Jr. in 2005 at the Mar-a-Lago club, of course.
Her oldest daughter is a golf star who goes to school with Woods’ kids:
Vanessa has five kids with Trump Jr. Her oldest, Kai Trump, 17, made headlines recently for committing to play golf at the University of Miami, and already has a staggering NIL salary without even being in college yet. Kai has posed for photos with Tiger before and goes to The Benjamin School in Florida, which happens to be where Woods’ kids Sam and Charlie go.
She was a model and actress:
She modeled in her teens and twenties and signed with an agency. As an actress, she appeared in a scene of the film Something’s Got to Give in 2003 starring Jack Nicholson and Diane Keaton. She also made an appearance in her then father-in-law Donald Sr.’s show, The Apprentice, as well as in an episode of Bret Michaels: Life as I Know it.
She released her own line of handbags:
She had a brand called La Poshett from 2010-2013 — not to be confused with company La Pochette.
