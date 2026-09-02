Tiger Woods spent part of his Wednesday morning in a Florida courtroom where he pleaded no contest to a reckless driving charge from his car accident last March. He had his driver’s license suspended for five years and was was fined $1,500 after reaching a plea deal in his DUI case.

Woods was arrested for DUI after his rollover crash on a small residential road in Jupiter Island, Fla., last March. His breathalyzer test after the accident was negative but a sheriff’s report stated that two pain pills were found in his pocket, and police on the scene stated that he showed signs of impairment.

Woods, who was joined at his court appearance by his girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, avoided jail time with his plea deal but that doesn’t mean his troubles are now over. If anything, his next real test begins right now, and here’s hoping that he’s ready to ace it.

Tiger Woods was joined in court Wednesday by his girlfriend, Vanessa Trump. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The judge in Woods’s case said Wednesday that if he is seen driving even once during the next five years he will be put in jail. The legendary golfer has had three dangerous incidents behind the wheel over the years and now must do what many people have been pleading with him to do for years—have someone be his driver every time he steps foot in a car.

What this all means for his future in professional golf is besides the point. This continues to be about his life and doing the right things to move forward, get healthy and stay out of trouble.

Woods was first arrested for DUI back in October 2017 after police found him asleep at the wheel at 2 a.m. with his car engine running. The video of him seeming to be out of sorts while being booked was a tough watch for everyone who had cheered on his exploits on the golf course during his historic career. He later pleaded guilty to reckless driving, had his DUI charge dropped and agreed to go to rehab.

Then in 2021 he was involved in a serious car accident in Los Angeles, when he drove his SUV off a winding road at speeds between 84 and 87 mph. He suffered serious injuries and almost lost his right leg. Thankfully, no other cars were involved in the accident and Woods was able to recover from his injuries, though he is still obviously affected by them.

Woods’s latest accident in March didn’t lead to any injuries but he was again very lucky that he didn’t harm anyone else. He clipped the back of a landscaping truck which led to his SUV rolling over on the quiet two-lane street. In the police video from the scene, Woods was seen acting out of sorts; he walked away from the police for a bit only to tell them that he was just on the phone with President Donald Trump and then went viral for his downtrodden look while waiting in the back of the police car.

A few weeks after that accident Woods announced on social media that he would be “stepping away for a period of time to see treatment and focus on my health.” He then spent nearly two months at a rehab center in Switzerland.

The good news out of all of this is that Woods appears to be putting in the work to get himself healthy and to free him of the addictions that have put not only his life, but the lives of many others, in jeopardy over the years.

Here’s hoping Wednesday’s court appearance and subsequent punishments are enough to keep him on this journey of well-being. And here’s hoping he listens to the judge and stays away from the driver’s seat for at least the next five years.

It’s time for Woods to continue to put all of his energy into this battle. Because if he does, it will be the biggest win of his life.