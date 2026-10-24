For Vanessa Trump and her family, this was a moment worth celebrating together.

Months after revealing she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, the mother of five shared the news everyone had been hoping to hear: She is cancer-free.

And when the family gathered to mark the occasion, Tiger Woods was right there with them.

The 15-time major champion made a rare appearance in a family photograph shared by Vanessa's daughter, Kai Trump, offering another glimpse into a relationship the couple has largely kept away from the public eye.

The photograph, featured in Kai's latest YouTube vlog, captured a particularly meaningful occasion for a family that has spent much of the year navigating Vanessa's cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Tiger Woods Appears in Rare Photo With Vanessa Trump and Her Family

The photograph shows Woods standing beside Vanessa, Kai and her brother Donald Trump III, with a colorful "CONGRATULATIONS" banner hanging behind them.

Image Courtesy of Kai Trump / YouTube

Vanessa stands close to Woods, resting an arm around his shoulder, while a bell positioned behind the family adds another meaningful detail to the celebration.

It's a different kind of public moment for Woods and Vanessa, who confirmed their relationship in March 2025 but have shared relatively few photographs together since then.

The couple has occasionally stepped out together, including when Vanessa supported Woods during his court appearance in Florida earlier this year and attended a TGL golf event.

This latest photograph, however, wasn't about a golf tournament or a public appearance. It was about Vanessa and the people closest to her celebrating an important milestone.

The image also came as Kai gave viewers a more personal look at her mother's health journey, which Vanessa had previously discussed publicly in May.

Vanessa Trump Shares Emotional Update About Breast Cancer Battle

Vanessa, 48, revealed her breast cancer diagnosis earlier this year, explaining that she was working closely with her medical team on treatment.

Kai later spoke about spending additional time with her mother over the summer, describing the unexpected opportunity to be together during an otherwise difficult period.

In her latest vlog, Kai introduced a conversation between Vanessa and Dr. Nicole Saphier about breast cancer awareness, sharing that her mother had been diagnosed in April.

"So we thought we would share her story and how she was diagnosed and how she overcame it," Kai explained.

Vanessa then delivered the update that made the family celebration possible.

"[Tests] came back clear so I am finally cancer free," she said before sharing a hug with her daughter.

For Kai, who has spoken openly about accompanying her mother to treatments, the news carried particular significance. And for Vanessa, the family photograph captured a milestone after months of uncertainty.

Woods' presence offered a rare look at the couple together, but the significance of the picture went well beyond their relationship.

This was Vanessa's celebration, surrounded by family and the people who had supported her along the way.