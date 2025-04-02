Tom Brady's ex-wife Gisele Bündchen makes grand return to modeling after having third child
Much like Michael Jordan in 1996, Gisele Bündchen is back.
The Brazilian supermodel participated in her first campaign since welcoming her new child into the world, which she had with boyfriend Joaquim Valente. The 44-year-old icon shares two other children, Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 12, with her ex-husband, NFL superstar Tom Brady. The power couple famously divorced in 2022.
On Tuesday, April 1, Bündchen took to her Instagram Stories and revealed her newest work with photographer Lachlan Bailey, who shot the Victoria Secret's Angel in a new advertisement for Marc O'Polo. The acclaimed professional sported a long beige sweater while striking a million-dollar stare on the beach.
In a separate pose, Bündchen wore an opened white button-up shirt and a traditional beige trenchcoat with the sleeves pulled up. The official Marc O'Polo Instagram account shared this one while promoting its 2025 Spring/Summer collection.
Bündchen may be back at work, but that hasn't stopped her from enjoying her time with Valente and their new child together. The happy duo were recently spotted having a baby-less hangout on a luxurious boat hangout in Miami.
Meanwhile, Bündchen's ex-Brady is still putting his entire focus into the NFL. The multi-time Super Bowl-winner-turned-commentator recently surprised Eagles superstar receiver AJ Brown with a custom-signed jersey, one that Brown was ecstatic to receive.