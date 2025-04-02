Buccaneers legend Tom Brady sends special gift to Eagles star
Many of today's NFL players grew up watching the greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady, and some have even had the pleasure of going from a fan to an opponent.
Brady, who won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and another with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is undoubtedly the best to ever do it. No matter how much you like or dislike him, Brady captured the league by storm and is well respected amongst his peers as well as those who wished for his downfall.
Brady has had a lasting impact on the next generation of footballers and that is no different for players on teams that he didn't play for. In a recent post, Philadelphia Eagles star wideout A.J. Brown received a personally signed Tom Brady Patriots jersey, and he couldn't have been more ecstatic for the gift as evidenced by his video reaction.
A couple LFGs and a GOAT reference. Can't get much better than that.
While Brady and Brown didn't have much overlap in the league together, it just goes to further show how respected he is around the league even over two years removed from his official retirement. Brown almost seemed more excited about receiving this gift from Brady than he was after winning the Super Bowl this past season, the first of his young NFL career.
Brady has now set his sights on winning another Super Bowl ring as a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders while he continues working in the booth for FOX Sports. As for Brown, he will be looking to help the Eagles make it to another Super Bowl with the chance to go back-to-back.
