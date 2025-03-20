Tom Brady's ex Gisele Bundchen enjoys baby-less boat day smooching Joaquim Valente
Any new parent knows the two most precious commodities with a newborn are sleep and alone time.
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Gisele Bundchen and her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente, were able to enjoy a couples-only day on the Portuguese supermodel's luxury boat with some friends in Miami.
While the former Victoria's Secret Angel has done a masterful job of keeping her baby's identity under wraps, the proud mama has been seen strolling the newborn around her exclusive compound, as well as hanging out with her older kids that she shares with ex-husband Tom Brady: Benjamin, 15, and Vivian, 12.
Bundchen, 44, was relaxing and adorably smooching Valente, 37, a jiu jitsu instructor and proud new dad.
The SI swimsuit model was also proudly supporting Valente's jiu-jitsu studio with a white hoodie on the stroll with the baby and their German Shepherd that read "Valente Brothers."
It's obvious that the couple is enjoying parenthood and thriving together, which is great to see for the famous blended family with Brady, 47, who also has an older son Jack, 17, with actress Bridget Moynahan.
The NFL QB GOAT and current FOX Sports' No. 1 NFL analyst Brady is in a new DICK's Sporting Goods ad with YouTube star IShowSpeed, Kevin Durant, Suni Lee, and Travis Hunter, where he's actually awkwardly riding a goat.
Brady has been focused on his post-NFL career, while Bundchen has been focused on her new expanded family with Valente.
Now they're thriving as a growing modern family.