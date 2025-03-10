Tom Brady's ex Gisele Bundchen stuns in bikini a month after having baby
Gisele Bundchen is a mom for the third time with boyfriend Joaquim Valente, and apparently she's always channeling her inner supermodel.
After photos surfaced yesterday of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looking spectacular in a cheetah-print one-piece with a flowy black skirt with her daughter Vivian and Valente, more images were discovered today of her effortlessly wearing a sporty bikini.
Enjoying the sun on the front of her boat in Miami with only her boyfriend, it seems like the couple was able to get away for some precious alone time without the newborn and Vivian, who she had with ex-husband Tom Brady, along with 15-year-old Benjamin. It has been reported that Brady is happy for the couple.
Bundchen, 44, kept the birth of her third child under wraps, but reports are the baby was born in early Feb., first reported on the 5th. A little more than a month later, the former Victoria's Secret Angel looks amazing.
According to Page Six, Bundchen "feels freer" with the Jiu-Jitsu instructor Valente, 37, as compared to her NFL GOAT QB and seven-time Super Bowl champion ex-husband Brady, 47. Whether or not that's true, who knows.
But as any parent can attest, finding any precious moment of alone time with a newborn is heaven. So when it comes to feelling freer, getting to relax on a boat with your partner in the warm sunshine is the ultimate win.
